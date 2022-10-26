'Rosaline' Spoiler Video Interviews with Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced & More
Watch the cast of Hulu's 'Rosaline' discuss their favorite moments on set, old characters they'd like to revisit, and more!
The cast of ‘Rosaline,' including Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, and Minnie Driver are joined by Director Karen Maine to discuss Hulu’s hilarious twist on ‘Romeo & Juliet.’ Watch as they discuss their favorite recreated scenes and characters, past works like ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Will and Grace,’ and future projects like Sony’s 'Madame Web.'
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro / Romeo x Dario Tease
00:18 - Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen On Their Favorite Changes Made To The Starcrossed Lovers
01:31 - ‘Rosaline’s' Director On What Drew Her To This Project
02:44 - The ‘Rosaline’ Cast On Their Favorite Scenes To Put A ‘Twist’ On
05:21 - Director Karen Maine On Adapting Modern Songs With A Renaissance Twist For The Score
06:30 - Kaitlyn Dever and Sean Teale Have Spinoff Ideas For ‘Booksmart’
07:55 - Minnie Driver On Roles She’d Like To Revisit (Including ‘Will & Grace’)
08:49 - Isabela Merced Has An Unexpected Favorite ‘Rosaline’ Character
09:02 - Kyle Allen And Sean Teale Want To See A Romeo x Dario Love Story
10:18 - How Isabela Merced Feels About Starring In ‘Madame Web’ In The Sony Spiderverse
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.