'Rosaline' Spoiler Video Interviews with Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced & More

The cast of ‘Rosaline,' including Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, and Minnie Driver are joined by Director Karen Maine to discuss Hulu’s hilarious twist on ‘Romeo & Juliet.’ Watch as they discuss their favorite recreated scenes and characters, past works like ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Will and Grace,’ and future projects like Sony’s 'Madame Web.'

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro / Romeo x Dario Tease

00:18 - Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen On Their Favorite Changes Made To The Starcrossed Lovers

01:31 - ‘Rosaline’s' Director On What Drew Her To This Project

02:44 - The ‘Rosaline’ Cast On Their Favorite Scenes To Put A ‘Twist’ On

05:21 - Director Karen Maine On Adapting Modern Songs With A Renaissance Twist For The Score

06:30 - Kaitlyn Dever and Sean Teale Have Spinoff Ideas For ‘Booksmart’

07:55 - Minnie Driver On Roles She’d Like To Revisit (Including ‘Will & Grace’)

08:49 - Isabela Merced Has An Unexpected Favorite ‘Rosaline’ Character

09:02 - Kyle Allen And Sean Teale Want To See A Romeo x Dario Love Story

10:18 - How Isabela Merced Feels About Starring In ‘Madame Web’ In The Sony Spiderverse