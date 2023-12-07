How Rustin's Colman Domingo Used His Physicality 'As An Act Of Defiance' In The Excellent New Netflix Movie
One of the best performances of the year.
Colman Domingo’s performance as the titular lead character in George C. Wolfe’s Rustin is fully transformative. It’s not just the sartorial choices, hairstyle and the glasses, and it’s not even the fake teeth or the unique dialect. His whole being becomes civil rights hero Bayard Rustin, in his appearance and his bold physicality. It’s a remarkable thing to witness, and in crafting his turn, it was a vital piece of the puzzle for the actor.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Colman Domingo last month during the virtual press day for Rustin, and I made a point of highlighting the special way that he disappears into the role. As Domingo explained, it was a part of the performance that was particularly important for him, as he views the man’s outward appearance and expressions as extensions of who he was as a person and what he stood for. Breaking it down, Domingo told me,
As portrayed in the impressive new period film, Bayard Rustin was a key player in the American Civil Rights Movement – as he is even credited with sharing the philosophy of nonviolent resistance with Martin Luther King Jr. As a gay man who had ties to the communist party and was viewed as a controversial figure in the eyes of the NAACP, Rustin is a man you may not have learned about in school, but he played a vital role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
When Colman Domingo looked at images of the man during his preparation and saw him regularly showing off his broken smile, he gained a special understanding of him:
Seeing the way that Bayard Rustin broadly smiled was one thing, but another was recognizing how the man held himself. In studying the historical figure, Colman Domingo saw that he would frequently keep his arms spread out wide, which he psychoanalyzed as an act of rebellion. While society may have rejected many aspects of who Rustin was, he was insistent in making his presence known and his occupied space recognized. Domingo continued.
When you watch Colman Domingo’s performance in Rustin, pay special attention to the way he occupies any room he is in. His personality is outsized, and his physical mannerisms are perfect representations of that.
It was important for Domingo to not let Bayard Rustin be seen as some kind of caricature, which could have easily happened by going so big, but he masters the nuances of the man in a way to make it all grounded and real. He concluded,
If you have a Netflix subscription and are using the coming weeks to catch up with all the great movies that have been released in 2023, be sure to do yourself a favor and add Rustin to your watchlist. You’ll not only witness a terrific performance from Colman Domingo, but learn remarkable things about a hidden figure in the Civil Rights Movement.
NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he's dreamt of since seventh grade.
