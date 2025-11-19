That 'Sexy Assassin' Look In the New NCIS Episode Should Be A Throwback For 'Longtime Fans,' According To Sean Murray

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “Page-Turner” are ahead!

Stretching back to NCIS Season 4, Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee has been writing the Deep Six book series under the pen name Thom E. Gemcity, basing the characters in these stories on his coworkers at the title law enforcement agency. Gemcity and the Deep Six books have factored into a handful of NCIS episodes, but the latest episode of the procedural to air on the 2025 TV schedule kicked things up a notch by having its actors play characters from said books. And in the case of Katrina Law’s “sexy assassin” character, Murray shared with CinemaBlend how her look serves as a “throwback” for longtime NCIS fans.

“Page-Turner” saw McGee being drugged and kidnapped by a woman who chained him to a bed and demanded that he help her find her missing son, who’s a fan of the Deep Six books. As a side effect of the drug he’d been slipped, as well as possibly having a concussion, McGee started hallucinating his team members as their Deep Six counterparts. In Jessica Knight’s case, she became Agent Nightshade, who “stabs first and asks questions never,” as described by the sensitive, sweater-vested Rick Soares. While discussing these alter-egos, Sean Murray told me this about Katrina Law garbed in that black bodysuit:

Katrina coming in and looking like this sort of superhero, sexy assassin clad in leather. Which, by the way, I don't know if you remember this, but for longtime fans of the show, and this cracked me up, when the Kate Todd character passed away at the end of Season 2, and the beginning of Season 3, he’s daydreaming about, Agent Todd, McGee imagined her in his daydreams in a dominatrix outfit, a black leather dominatrix outfit. So there seems to be a theme… Once Katrina showed up and put on the outfit, I was like, ‘Ok, all right, I got it.’

For those who need context, Sasha Alexander’s Caitlin Todd, one of the original five NCIS series regulars, was killed in the final moments of the Season 2 finale. However, Alexander returned in the two-part Season 3 premiere when Kate’s teammates imagined interacting with her in their own special ways. In McGee’s case, he first envisioned her in a black bodysuit similar to the one Katrina Law wears in “Page-Turner,” then in a more traditional dominatrix outfit.

So yeah, Sean Murray on point with McGee’s preferences in his fantasies over these last 20 years. In Agent Nightshade’s case, though, while she did speak in a sultry tone, the sexiness wasn’t highlighted as much as her eagerness to solve problems with violence. She and Rick Soares were joined by Professor Parkman (Gary Cole’s Alden Parker) and KC-3000 (Diona Reasonover’s Kasie Hines) in figuring out what was going on with this woman and how she fit into the case involving a stolen hard drive with classified stolen documents. Oh, and Vance’s Deep Six counterpart hilariously only contributed to this predicament by slapping McGee awake twice.

However, the honor of Sean Murray’s favorite Deep Six counterpart goes to Brian Dietzen’s Jimmy Palmer being turned into the pony-tailed Pimmy Jalmer, who’s seen at the beginning of “Page-Turner” in a scene from the latest book trying to save a scientist who can stop the spread of a flesh-eating virus. If you missed watching this NCIS episode live on CBS, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription to see everything that went down.