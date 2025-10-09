I Loved NCIS: Tony & Ziva Bringing In A Killer Robot Dog, But I Didn't See The Wild Way It Was Filmed Coming
The worst kind of dog to sic on people.
Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode “Fire Sale” are ahead!
If you thought killer self-driving cars on NCIS: Tony & Ziva were wild, the newest episode of the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series kicked things up a notch. During the Reigning Fire weapons expo at the Le Corail Convention Center in Paris, Jonah Markham reprogrammed the GNR-48313, a.k.a. Gunner, to eliminate specific targets, including Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. Maximillian Osinski, who plays Boris Peskov, talked with CinemaBlend about the wild way this thrilling robot dog sequence, as well as all the work that went into the setting where it happened.
Ahead of “Fire Sale” premiering on the 2025 TV schedule, I had the pleasure of speaking with Osinski, who you may know from TV shows like Ted Lasso and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., about his work on NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Boris snuck into the weapons expo with Tony, Ziva and Claudette, and Osinski explained how the robot dog was brought to life, telling me:
Gunner was shown off by Reigning Fire CEO Aaron Graves as the latest killing machine developed by the weapons company. Unfortunately for him, Jonah Markham, who holds Graves responsible for the death of his family, got control of the robot dog and started taking out its targets, most of whom were Reigning Fire private security, one by one. Graves was eventually able to disable Gunner by triggering an electromagnetic pulse, but this unfortunately erased the data that our heroes obtained from the drone that was nearby when Jonah killed Henry Rayner-Hunt.
It’s a shame Maximillian Osinski wasn’t able to see this flexible, green-suited actor filling in for the robot dog on set, but I’m glad the final product turned out so well. Later on during the conversation, the actor also told me that the weapons expo scenes weren’t shot at a real convention center. Instead, a lot of time and effort was poured into making this area where all hell broke loose thanks to a rogue machine. Osinski continued:
Hopefully we don’t see more Gunners in NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s remaining two episodes, because without an EMP, they’re not easy to take down with conventional firearms. Jonah Markham accomplished what he wanted with the robot dog, though, as he’s used his position as Secretary General of INTERPOL to put Aaron Graves under his “protective” custody, blaming Tony and Ziva for the attack. However, along Tony now tracking Jonah, and with our big bad leaving Martine behind, maybe she’ll finally join forces with the good guys. Let’s just hope she didn’t actually pull the trigger on poor Dejan Lazar.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva will wrap up its debut season on Thursday, October 23, and there’s been no announcement about if Season 2 will happen. On the bright side for fans of this franchise, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney will begin airing their new seasons on CBS Tuesday, October 14, but we can keep our fingers crossed that Tony & Ziva will continue at the same time.
