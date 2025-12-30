Ashley Park Thinks One Of Her Emily In Paris Co-Stars Could Be On Dancing With The Stars. After Watching Season 5, I Totally Agree With Her
This idea gets a ten from me.
After Dancing with the Stars' viral year, I’ve been thinking a lot about who could be on the next season. I’m not going to lie, when I watched Season 5 of Emily in Paris, I was thinking about how Ashley Park would be a great fit, seeing as she always kills Mindy’s musical numbers. However, while chatting with the actress about a dance moment in the new episodes, she noted that one of her co-stars would be a good fit for the reality competition too. I gotta say, I see the vision here.
As Season 5 of Emily in Paris premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, and I spoke to Lily Collins and Ashley Park about the ending involving Gabriel and Emily in Greece. I also asked about Mindy’s romantic situation. She wound up in quite the love triangle with Nico (Paul Forman) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), so I had to ask about her new relationship with Laviscount’s character, specifically. That led to us chatting about the scene where Mindy and Alfie were practicing a dance, and ultimately did the Dirty Dancing lift.
Park explained that she’d “never laughed harder” working on the scene, and proceeded to hype up her co-star’s skills (and Dancing with the Stars potential), saying:
This statement got both Park and Collins laughing. However, I could totally see both the Mindy and Alfie actors killing it on DWTS. The Joy Ride actress would be a natural on the show, seeing as she has a background in musical theater. Meanwhile, while Laviscount isn’t a trained dancer, he did prove he has what it takes to become one during this season of Emily in Paris.
Ashley Park noted that too, as she explained:
Now, I am not a person who criticizes DWTS for having people with dance experience on the show; in fact, I love seeing a range of skill levels represented. Therefore, I think Park would be a great person to cast for it. However, I also really love it when someone who knows very little about dance competes, learns and shows off immense growth across the entire season. Based on Lucien Laviscount’s performance in Emily in Paris, I think he could do just that.
He fully committed to the dance in Emily in Paris, as you can see when you stream Season 5, Episode 3 with a Netflix subscription, and that’s the kind of energy you need to succeed on Dancing with the Stars. So, yes, I totally get why Ashley Park had this thought, and now, I’d like to see it turned into a reality!
I can see it now, Laviscount being paired with someone like Jenna Johnson or Daniella Karagach (or any pro, really) would be so fun.
He and Park also made for excellent dance partners in Emily in Paris; he clearly can learn how to dance, and so, I’d love to see how he grows as a dancer if he got to compete on DWTS.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
