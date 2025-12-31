Dan Da Dan Season 3 Is A Long Ways Off, But Don’t Worry, There Are New Live-Action Shorts To Give You Nightmares
Even Turbo Granny would be unsettled.
Dan Da Dan was one of the biggest new anime releases of 2024, and it continued to impress in 2025 with its second season. The good news is that Dan Da Dan Season 3 was officially announced back in September. The bad news is it was recently revealed that there will be a much longer wait for its arrival compared to the time that passed between Seasons 1 and 2. But not to worry, as there are some new live-action shorts to supply you with nightmare fuel in the meantime.
Dan Da Dan Season 3 Comes Out In 2027
That’s right, you’ll have to go through 2026 sans the incredibly popular Dan Da Dan anime. This was recently confirmed at Jump Festa 2026, where a teaser image for the next batch of Science Saru-produced episodes was also shown off:
At the end of Dan Da Dan Season 2, it was revealed that the kaiju that Momo, Okarun, Aira and their classmate Kinta had been battling was actually a suit contained a mysterious girl, who immediately kissed Okarun upon seeing him. I won’t get into spoilers about who she is for those who don’t read the Dan Da Dan manga, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed that we won’t see these next events adapted on screen until 2027. However, I’m also a believer in taking time to ensure quality, so if the Dan Da Dan team needs all of 2026 to ensure that, I’ll take that over a subpar product.
Live-Action Serpoians Are Terrifying
Meanwhile, if you’re looking to ring in the new year with some terror, look no further than Dan Da Dan’s Japanese X page. There are some videos posted showing live-action versions of Serpoians, i.e. the all-male aliens who wear creepy-looking human disguises and were one of the anime's opening threats. See for yourself:
地球のみなさん、よいお年を。#ダンダダン pic.twitter.com/tmzOf524sxDecember 31, 2025
You can visit the X page to view the other two videos, but this is truly the stuff that will haunt your dreams. As if it wasn’t bad enough that the Serpoians were abducting humans to steal their reproductive organs (which they uncomfortably called "bananas") in the animated realm. Now I have to live with the possibility, however slim it may be, that I may someday end up walking by someone looking like this. Kudos to whomever designed those looks for authenticity, but man, they’re freaking me out.
Thankfully, seeing these monstrosities doesn’t impact my fandom for Dan Da Dan whatsoever. I’ll continue patiently awaiting Season 3’s premiere sometime in 2027 as I take in the programming on the 2026 TV schedule. For now, remember that Dan Da Dan can be streamed with both a Netflix subscription and Hulu subscription, as well as over on Crunchyroll.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
