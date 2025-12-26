Intimacy Coordinators Are A Hot Topic In Hollywood. Why Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo Said They Didn't Need One for NCIS: Tony And Ziva
They gave this a lot of thought.
Along with NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney continuing their runs on CBS, 2025 also delivered the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprised their NCIS roles and executive produced the show, though it ended up being cancelled. Still, given the romantic nature of the first season, and some steamy scenes, I was surprised to learn the two leads had declined using an intimacy coordinator. With this being such a popular topic in Hollywood, I had to ask the actress to elaborate!
Just this month alone, we've read The Housemaid's intimacy coordinator sharing why filming sex is like "stunt scenes," as well Heated Rivalry's intimacy coordinator passing along advice on what actors should do when they get aroused. Regarding NCIS: Tony & Ziva, I asked its leading actors during the show's junket if it was challenging at all figuring out these steamy scenes.
After all, they were a step up from the OG network TV days. Cote de Pablo told me:
As I already mentioned, there were a few instances in the original NCIS where Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo acted out intimate scenes, though that was usually as part of maintaining cover for an investigation or operation. So, the actors already had that familiarity with one another, and like de Pablo said, they planned out what they intended to do during these scenes on NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Improvisation was not the name of the game. So she and Weatherly decided they had the intimacy handled on their own.
Some minor spoilers from the season can be found here! Though NCIS: Tony & Ziva started out in the present day with its protagonists simply co-parenting their daughter Tali, flashbacks depicted Tony and Ziva getting romantically close once the latter’s life on the run ended, resulting in them nearly getting married.
Then as the present day storyline continued, they got close again, and by the end of the season, they were once again a couple. Looking back on filming the Paramount+ series, Cote de Pablo was pleased with how her and Michael Weatherly’s decision to decline an intimacy coordinator, concluding:
Fortunately, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season delivered on the “happy something” that Cote de Pablo desired for these characters, and Tali was also ok with her parents getting back together. It's just a shame we won't get to see them front and center in the NCIS-verse again, though I'll keep my fingers crossed that Tony, Ziva and maybe even Tali can appear on the flagship series, or elsewhere, someday.
Meanwhile, the other NCIS shows will resume their current seasons Tuesday, February 24.
