I Loved How Stranger Things 5 Handled Jonathan And Nancy's Relationship In Episode 6, So I Asked The Duffer Brothers About It
"She needed to go on her own..."
SPOILERS are ahead for Stranger Things 5 Vol 2, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.
When Vol. 1 of Stranger Things 5 teased Jonathan Byers’ plans to propose to Nancy Wheeler, I shared my negative thoughts about an engagement amidst what’s been going on in the hit Netflix series. So, you can imagine my relief when the “un-proposal scene” happened in Season 5’s Episode 6, “Escape from Camazotz”. But what was the Duffer Brothers’ reasoning behind Jonathan and Nancy’s breakup?
When CinemaBlend talked to Matt and Ross Duffer about the Vol. 2 reveals (including how they arrived at the long-awaited explanation of the Upside Down), I had to ask them about this now much-talked-about sequence between Nancy and Jonathan. In Ross Duffer’s words:
For years, there’s been tension between Nancy, Jonathan and Steve, and which of them might be endgame. I don’t think a lot of fans were expecting what actually went down, which was a quite mature conversation between Jonathan and Nancy regarding how they’ve grown out of their relationship, and need to stop forcing it.
It’s actually a really sweet and amicable breakup scene that I really appreciated seeing on screen. As Ross Duffer continued:
In another interview, the Duffers confirmed the scene is definitely “a breakup” before bringing up the point that many people don’t “wind up” with their high school sweetheart. Ross also added this in our interview:
I, for one, am really grateful that the Duffers went in this direction, because I felt the same way that they did. At this point in the story, it just doesn’t make sense for Nancy to “end up” with either one of them. Especially considering this whole season has revolved around Nancy dealing with Vecna kidnapping her little sister and putting both of her parents in the hospital. It’s not really the best time for big romantic scenes – or for a young woman to have her head clear to decide who she wants to spend the rest of her life with.
Following the events of Vol. 2, there’s just one episode left, and what’s high on the mind is whether there will be any heartbreaking deaths in the finale. Ahead of the last episode of Stranger Things dropping on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT (and theaters at the same time), a finale trailer has dropped that has us wondering what’s next for the beloved characters from Hawkins we’ve been following for nearly a decade now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
