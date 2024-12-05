Shrinking: I Was Already Emotional About Brian Asking For Jimmy’s Help, But I Realized It’s Even More Special After Michael Urie Explained Its Significance
Let's talk about that funny yet emotional scene between Brian and Jimmy in Episode 9.
Spoilers for Shrinking Season 2, Episode 9 are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the comedy with an Apple TV+ subscription and catch new episodes on Wednesdays.
While it’s said with a sort of funny tone, I couldn’t help but get emotional when Brian asked Jimmy: “I need you to help me not be me,” in the ninth episode of Shrinking’s second season. After a meeting about finding a baby to adopt, Michael Urie’s character was feeling very self-conscious about himself, and he decided to ask his best friend (who is also a therapist) for assistance. However, it ended up being a wonderful and reflective scene that showed Brian’s immense growth.
So, when I interviewed the Shrinking cast about their season on the 2024 TV schedule, I asked Michael Urie about this pivotal moment Brian had with Jimmy. In response, he explained its significance and why his character acts the way he does, which makes it even more special to me.
To begin, the Goodrich actor told me that when he gets a two-person scene for Shrinking he thinks about who is acting as therapist and patient in said moment. In this case, Brian asked Jimmy for help, which is a huge deal, as he explained:
He’s right, this moment does show how much Brian has grown as a character. Before going through this process and really opening up to Jimmy about their relationship, this probably wouldn’t have happened. That alone makes the scene extra special and emotional.
However, Michael Urie’s background on the lead-up to this moment and the importance of how Jimmy and Brian’s relationship has evolved this season adds even more to the significance of this therapy scene. Continuing to reflect on why his character asked for help from Jason Segel’s therapist specifically, the actor said:
This point he made is also something Jimmy told Brian during their conversation. He got real with his friend about his past and how it’s impacted his “everything goes my way” facade that gets put up over his insecurities.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To that point, the Ugly Betty actor connected that idea to the storyline of Brian and his husband finding a baby. It’s an emotional time for his character, and it has caused him to do a lot of inward reflection, as the Broadway star explained:
Along with addressing all of that, Jimmy also complimented Brian’s growth as a human and the strength of him and his partner, Charlie. They’re a great couple, and they balance each other wonderfully. While this has been an overwhelmingly positive development for Urie’s character, it has also caused a bit of panic, as he told me:
This season, we’ve seen a lot of emotional growth from Brian, specifically. Between helping Brett Goldstein’s tragic character Louis, supporting his friends and going on this journey with Charlie toward parenthood, Urie’s character does not need to change one bit. In fact – as Jimmy said – he’s growing in a perfectly positive direction.
Overall, it's emotional evolution and candid conversations like this that make Shrinking one of the best shows on Apple TV+. However, getting to learn about the greater meaning behind them makes them even more significant and powerful.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.