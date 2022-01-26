Simon Pegg Teases His Character’s Mission: Impossible 7 Journey, And The ‘Crazy Things’ They Have Filmed

The most recent delay dealt to both Mission: Impossible sequels is news that probably still has fans feeling rather glum. However, the bright side to things is that this isn’t one of those pushes that signals a lack of confidence for the films. Rather, much like Paramount's decision not to send Top Gun: Maverick streaming, the studio just wants to get the bang for its buck when it comes to Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt. Now we have further hype coming from valued IMF team member Simon Pegg, who’s teased his character’s Mission: Impossible 7 journey, and the crazy things that have been filmed for it.

I had the privilege to speak with Mr. Pegg, as he was promoting his latest movie, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Set to premiere this weekend on Disney+ , his return to another huge franchise had me thinking about the continued adventures of his analyst-turned-field agent, Benji Dunn. Naturally, in the interest of this interview not self-destructing, I prodded for some non-spoiler comments on behalf of CinemaBlend, and here’s what Simon Pegg was allowed to tell us:

I think Benji is kind of, at this point, he’s feeling the effects of having been through what he’s been through. You know, he took on the job of a field agent and he’s had a bomb strapped to him, he’s been hung by the neck, been beaten up. And I think all of us in the IMF, we’re all starting to feel the weight of our job. I think that’s kind of where Benji’s at, at the beginning of 7.

While the bad news is that Simon naturally had to be a bit tight-lipped about what’s to come, the good news is that he still managed to tease Mission: Impossible’s sixth sequel in a compelling manner. That is especially vital when looking back at how Mission: Impossible - Fallout almost deified Tom Cruise’s character as a sort of saint in the world of the IMF. Hearing that the entire team is feeling the weight of their jobs is exactly the sort of challenge that should kick off the two-part mega story that continues with Mission: Impossible 8. Pressure is sure to mount under those circumstances, and we might see even more betrayals, losses and grudges come out of the continued fight against the remains of The Apostles.

Not only acting as a representative for one of his many franchise homes, Simon Pegg’s remarks are those of a fan who’s ready for Mission: Impossible 7 to finally hit theaters. Several setbacks in production and the most recent delay have already pushed the next film almost exactly two years down the line from its intended debut; so that’s also a weight on fans and talent alike. Keeping the faith, and encouraging Mission fans to hang tight, Mr. Pegg further teased the excitement thusly:

I’m really excited for these films to come out, because they’re going to be quite close together, and they’re utterly spectacular. I’ve seen crazy things, and I can’t wait for you to.

“Crazy things” is a very subjective term, both when compared to what Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn has endured fictionally and what Tom Cruise has done for these films in real life. Most notably, that insane skydiving stunt Cruise was spotted filming is something that pushes the application of “crazy” towards something a little more like “impossibly dangerous.” That’s only a taste of what’s to come, and that has me excited for what’s to come, even if it’s going to unfold in over a year’s time.

Mission: Impossible 7 will debut, should you choose to accept it, on July 14, 2023, with Mission: Impossible 8 now slated for June 28, 2024.