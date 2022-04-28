The Best Movies To Watch On Paramount+ Right Now

For more than a century, Paramount Pictures has given the world some of the best movies of all time with franchises like Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, and countless others bringing audiences to crowded theaters time and time again. The impact of the iconic studio’s stunning films can still be felt today in the age of streaming with a subscription to Paramount+ , which is chock-full of countless classics and hidden gems that are hard to find on other streaming platforms. To help make your selection of what to watch easier, the following are our picks for the best movies on Paramount+ at the moment.

Clerks (1994)

A disillusioned convenience store employee (Brian O’Halloran) is forced to work on his day off, during which he contemplates the state of his life as a whole. Writer and director Kevin Smith made a surprisingly huge impact on the world of indie film with Clerks - his hilarious, poignant, and influential debut shot on the cheap in black and white.

The A Quiet Place Movies (2018, 2021)

In a world overrun by vicious, extra-terrestrial beasts that track their prey purely by sound, a family struggles to keep things silent at their homemade safe haven which they are later forced to abandon. Real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt lead A Quiet Place - a brazenly intense and clever post-apocalyptic family drama that spawned an equally impressive sequel , both of which Krasinski also directed.

Django Unchained (2012)

In pre-Civil War America, a slave (Jamie Foxx) is set free in exchange for helping a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) who later agrees to help him rescue his wife (Kerry Washington) from a cruel plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). Writer and director Quentin Tarantino put his own dazzling stamp on the Western genre with Django Unchained, which earned Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Supporting Actor (for Waltz).

Annihilation (2018)

Seeking answers about the sudden return of her presumed dead husband (Oscar Isaac), a biologist (Oscar winner Natalie Portman) volunteers to enter an otherworldly disaster zone of unknown origin, which only raises more questions. Inspired by Jeff VanderMeer’s novel, writer and director Alex Garland’s Annihilation has all the intense, thought-provoking body horror of a David Cronenberg thriller and the hypnotic surrealism of a Salvador Dali painting.=

48 Hrs. (1982)

A grizzled veteran detective (Nick Nolte) is forced to team up with a fast-talking parolee (Eddie Murphy) on a two-day manhunt. Witness Murphy’s instant transformation into a movie star in director Walter Hill’s 48 Hrs. - the ultimate buddy cop comedy.

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (2008)

An unusual condition causes a man (Brad Pitt) to appear elderly at birth and look progressively younger throughout the course of his life. Winner of three Academy Awards (including makeup and visual effects), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of Pitt’s most unique and heartfelt collaborations with director David Fincher.

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004)

An absent-minded and childishly vain local TV news star (Will Ferrell) sees his world change forever when his station promotes their new female hire (Christina Applegate) as his co-anchor in 1970s San Francisco. For its unflinching commitment to lunacy, hilarious performances, and as a surprisingly poignant period piece, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy may be Ferrell and co-writer and director Adam McKay’s finest and funniest collaboration.

The Crow (1994)

A rock star (Brandon Lee) is resurrected from the dead to punish those who brutally murdered him and his fiancée a year earlier. Lee surely would have endured a stellar career as a leading man had he not tragically passed on the set of The Crow - director Alex Proyas’ brilliant adaptation of the comic by James O’Barr.

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

A skilled hunter from the Australian outback (Paul Hogan) is invited by a beautiful reporter (Linda Kozlowski) to tour her jungle: New York City. From an original story by Hogan, Crocodile Dundee is a hilarious, romantic, and classic fish-out-of-water story.

The Fly (1986)

After falling in love with a journalist (Geena Davis), a scientist (Jeff Goldblum) begins to undergo a horrifying metamorphosis after discovering that, when he tested his revolutionary transport machine on himself, an insect was inside with him. One of the horror genre’s greatest romantic tragedies , David Cronenberg’s reimagining of the 1958 B-movie The Fly is an essential example of the good that can come out of remaking classics.

Forrest Gump (1994)

A man with an IQ of 75 (Tom Hanks) has first-hand experience (and even some major influence) on some of the most significant moments in 20th Century America. Based on the book by Winston Groom and earning Oscars for Hanks, director Robert Zemeckis, Best Picture, and more, Forrest Gump is a unique trip through history as fun and heartfelt as it can also be heartbreaking.

The Jackass Movies (2002-2022)

A group of intrepid and immature people subject themselves to stunts and high-wire visual gags of varying consequence. After hitting it big with the Jackass series on MTV, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and others continued to embarrass and torture themselves for our enjoyment with a hit movie franchise whose fourth installment, Jackass Forever, is now a Paramount+ streaming exclusive.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

A laid-back hitman (John Travolta), his partner (Samuel L. Jackson), a prizefighter (Bruce Willis), and others endure the bizarre and dire consequences of their actions in modern-day Los Angeles. After already making a stunning debut two years earlier with Reservoir Dogs, co-writer and director Quentin Tarantino became an instant Hollywood icon with Pulp Fiction - his thrilling, wildly original, and Oscar-winning reinvention of classic cinematic themes.

Top Gun (1986)

An ace naval pilot (Tom Cruise) finds himself falling for one of his instructors (Kelly McGillis) at an elite training facility. From Tony Scott’s visceral action direction, iconic original songs , and captivating romantic plot, it is easy to see how Top Gun became the highest grossing film of 1986.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

An oil tycoon (Daniel Day-Lewis) comes into opposition of a young preacher (Paul Dano) and other citizens of a small California town as he steadily pushes himself on a path of both success and self-destruction. Day-Lewis won his second Academy Award for his chilling performance in There Will Be Blood - writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson’s gripping period piece partially inspired by Upton Sinclair’s Oil!

Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961)

A bright, posh socialite (Audrey Hepburn) attracts the attention of a gentleman (George Peppard) who recently moved into her apartment building in New York City. Very loosely based on the novella by Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany’s is one of the most beloved romantic comedies and one of Hollywood’s most iconic titles in general.

Scream (2022)

Two generations of Woodsboro natives are forced to come together to solve the mystery of who is behind the Ghostface mask this time when a new string of brutal murders begin to happen. Filmmaking collective Radio Silence made what some agree is the best Scream movie since Wes Craven’s 1996 original with this commentary on the recent trend of horror movie “requels.”

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation And Fallout (2015, 2018)

Unfortunately, not all of the Mission: Impossible movies so far are available to stream on Paramount+ at the moment. However, you can check out the most recent adventures of Tom Cruise’s daring spy, Ethan Hunt, and his crew in director Christopher McQuarrie’s acclaimed installments, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

A police officer (James Marsden) helps a furry, talking, blue animal (Ben Schwartz) with the power of super speed defeat an eccentric scientist (Jim Carrey) who wants to capture him for his own nefarious purposes. One of the biggest surprises of 2020, director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the few movies based on a video game to score big with audiences of all ages.

Glory (1989)

A white Union colonel (Matthew Broderick) volunteers to lead the first regiment of all Black soldiers during the United States Civil War. Denzel Washington received his first Academy Award for his performance in Glory - an inspiring true story of courage and overcoming prejudice in one of the most turbulent eras in American history.

Interstellar (2014)

A former scientist (Matthew McConaughey) and others embark on a journey across time and space to find a new home for mankind as Earth reaches the brink of uninhabitability. Also one of the best Jessica Chastain movies , Interstellar is one of writer and director Christopher Nolan’s most visually stunning and ambitious sci-fi blockbusters.

The Naked Gun Movies (1988-1994)

An absent-minded police lieutenant (Leslie Nielsen) takes on international assassins, terrorist bombers, “Weird Al” Yankovic cameos , and increasingly absurd sight gags. From the creators of Airplane! and spun-off from the short-lived series Police Squad!, The Naked Gun and its two sequels are among the finest and funniest spoof movies ever made.

Skyfall (2012)

When a ghost from M’s (Judie Dench) past comes back not only to hunt her but all of MI-6, it is up to her most loyal agent, James Bond (Daniel Craig), to save her and the world from the evil that has been unleashed. Perhaps the most personal and emotional of all the 007 films, Sam Mendes’ Skyfall is one of the best spy movies of the modern era.

Arrival (2016)

Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 sci-fi thriller Arrival follows linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) as she is tasked with completing a seemingly impossible mission: communicate with an alien race whose recent arrival on earth has humanity on the brink of war before it’s too late. But that is just the beginning, or the end depending on how you look at it.

The Indiana Jones Movies (1984 - 2008)

There’s never been a better time to watch the Indiana Jones movies streaming as all four are available on Paramount+. Watch as Harrison Ford’s dashing adventurer fights Nazis, cults who like to remove their victims’ hearts, more Nazis, and the Soviets for good measure.

The Kid (1921)

There are few figures from the olden days of Hollywood who are as recognizable as Charlie Chaplin. Watch where it all started for the silent film star in 1921’s The Kid, a masterpiece about a tramp and a young orphan who strike up a unique and unbreakable bond.

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye tells the story of Philip Marlowe (Elliott Gould), a private detective who becomes wrapped up in a sprawling conspiracy when the wife of his old buddy ends up dead under mysterious circumstances. Even after he tries to move on from the episode, Marlowe can’t stop running into people connected to the case.

Sin City (2005)

The Star Trek Movies (1979 - 2016)

You can’t watch all of the Star Trek movies on Paramount+, but the streaming service does feature 11 films from the franchise, which should be more than enough to hold any Trekkie over while we wait to find out what’s coming next for the series.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Steven Spielberg’s excellent 2002 crime drama Catch Me If You Can sees Leonardo DiCaprio take on the role of real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. as he becomes one of the most infamous criminals of the 20th Century, all while Tom Hanks’ Carl Hanratty is hot on his tail.

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead is one of the best horror movies of all time and just so happens to be one of the most readily available. See how it all began for the modern zombie genre in this black-and-white feature about a small group of survivors trying to survive the night (and each other) in a small farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movies (2004 - 2021)

A square, yellow sea sponge (Tom Kenny) races to save his hometown from an evil fast food restaurateur (twice) and, later, journeys to the Lost City of Atlantis in search of his pet snail, Gary. Check out Nickelodeon’s most iconic and beloved animated character in his first two big screen adventures and his third feature-length outing, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was released exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States.

This may seem like a ton of movies, but this list barely scratches the surface of all the great titles featured on Paramount+.

If you want even more streaming options after reading about all these great films, take a look at our lists on the best movies on Netflix and best Amazon Prime movies, both of which are updated regularly.