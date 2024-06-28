Sophia Di Martino For Bond 26? The Loki Star Has An Even Better Idea

As we make our way to the next James Bond movie , the conversations about the next chapter in 007’s canon continue to rage on. Recently we’ve seen the odds for Bond 26’s Bond Girl continue to favor actor Sydney Sweeney, with quite a few streaming superstars also being in competition.

So of course I was curious if Loki star Sophia Di Martino would want to be considered as a candidate. However, when I asked her about that subject, during a recent press day for Loki Season 2, she had an even better idea. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Sophia provided the following input:

I would love to play a spy. I dunno about like a Bond girl, but I would love to play a spy for sure. Little gun, a little sharp suit. Yeah. I love all that. I've got quite into it, narrating that podcast,. Some of the stories are absolutely fascinating … like Bletchley Park and all that.

“That podcast” in question is a credential that should, without question, get Sophia Di Martino any spy role of her dreams. As one of the narrators on Spyscape’s True Spies , the Loki star is part of a roster that also includes Mission: Impossible actors Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby.

Clearly the New York-based espionage museum knows who they’re picking when casting the voice talent for its nonfiction series. What also helps Sophia's spy dreams is that her two-season gig on Loki, which can be streamed by anyone with a Disney+ subscription , had her performing alongside yet another experienced spy.

Seeing as MCU Trickster God Tom HIddleston is also the lead of AMC’s The Night Manager, we saw him both collaborate and conflict with Sophia Di Martino's variant of his own character. Giving audiences another taste of what her own sharp-suited gig might look like, I have to say I'm totally on board with Ms. Di Martino getting her own unique license to thrill and/or kill.

Ultimately Sophia Di Martino’s answer did highlight the need to beef up the ranks of the best non-Bond spy movies . Though EON Productions’ landmark franchise is still one of the most powerful brands in that particular playground, there have been several female forward efforts that have tried to give 007 a run for his money.

If Di Martino believes in such a possibility, you can bet the loyal online fanbase for Sylvie will be right behind her to strengthen this particular charge. This is probably a good thing, as Loki’s bittersweet Season 2 finale could potentially have been the final curtain for her variant’s MCU story.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So if anyone’s trying to get the next Heart of Stone or something like The Rhythm Section off of the ground, you should have your reps reach out to Ms. Di Martino’s people. Be sure to send your finest tailor too, because if there’s anything an agent in the field truly needs, it’s the right gear for the mission ahead.

For now, you can continue to enjoy Sophia Di Martino’s Loki gig, as both seasons are currently streaming on Disney+. If you’re looking to hear Sophia’s voice guide you through lessons in real life espionage history, Spyscape’s True Spies podcast is currently available wherever you choose to enjoy fine listening materials.