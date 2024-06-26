I'm Not Surprised Sydney Sweeney Still Tops The List Of Bond Girl Hopefuls, But I'm Pumped About Some Of The Other Options

We’re still on the road to the next era of James Bond movies , despite the fact that there’s been no sizable movement announced in the official EON Productions camp. For those of you playing along at home, the Immaculate Sydney Sweeney previously topped the Bond Girl odds , and she continues to do so without surprise.

At the same time, what is exciting is how pumped I am about some of the other options that seem to have gained steam, while also bummed by one actor who I think should be in the discussion seeming to have been frozen out.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Bond Girl Odds For Sydney Sweeney And Her Competition

Before we get too deep into the mission, let’s take a look at the latest Bond Girl odds from Gambling.com . As previously mentioned, Ms. Sweeney is still in the front of the pack, with some familiar competition also remaining in the conversation. Here’s where the field currently stands:

Sydney Sweeney - 40%

Nicola Coughlan - 36.4%

Jodie Comer - 33.3%

Kaya Scodelario - 25%

Michelle Keegan - 22.2%

Dua Lipa - 20%

Marisa Abela - 16.7%

Ana de Armas - 15.4%

Zendaya / Florence Pugh - 14.3%

Meg Bellamy - 13.3%

Phoebe Dynevor - 12.5%

Emma Mackey - 11.1%

Saoirse Ronan - 10%

Jenna Ortega - 9.1%

Naomi Scott / Rachel Zegler/ Anya Taylor-Joy - 8.3%

While it must be noted that these new standings come from a different source than where we got our last updates, Sydney Sweeney still has a pretty commanding lead. Previous competitors like Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, The Bikeriders’ Jodie Comer and the Dune: Part Two combo of Zendaya and Florence Pugh are all still very much in play.

As far as newcomers go, Back to Black lead Marisa Abela and The Gentlemen star Kaya Scodelario are pretty impressive additions as well. Clearly, the world of streaming hits has a pretty formidable hold on the rankings here. That point leads to both surprises I’m about to talk about, especially in a post-Bridgerton Season 3 and Fallout world.

(Image credit: Netflix / Prime Video)

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Is A Welcomed Sight, But I’m Surprised By The Absence Of A No-Brainer Bond Girl

I cannot stress my happiness enough after seeing Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan not only jump into the Bond 26 contest, but grabbing second place as well. With Penelope Featherington’s love story taking center stage in recent months, Ms. Coughlan is someone that the world stage is still very much in love with.

Though her presence on the list does have me pulling for her on-screen scene partner Luke Newton to make just as dramatic of an entrance in the competition to play Bond 26’s 007. Speaking of surprises, there’s one name I’m really shocked to see hasn’t made the Bond Girl betting odds: Fallout’s Ella Purnell.

While what we know about the Fallout Season 2 renewal probably has her booked up for the immediate future, that’s never gotten in the way of the betting public’s feelings. As Amazon’s record-breaking viewership has catapulted Ms. Purnell in front of a rather wide audience, it feels a bit weird that she hasn’t entered the conversation.

Ultimately, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air surrounding Bond 26. With no official announcements on how or whether the wheels of the long-running franchise are turning, anything can happen. For now though, just as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the rumor mill's choice for Commander Bond, Sydney Sweeney occupies that same space when evaluating who could play his next partner in saving the world.