Squid Game’s Director Explains Why They Decided To Include Player 120 And Her Journey, And It’s All To Raise Awareness
A step in the right direction.
The following article contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 2, which released as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule. If you’re not caught up with all seven episodes, be sure to check them out with a Netflix subscription.
If you’ve been watching Squid Game Season 2, you’ve seen Player 120, otherwise known as Cho Hyun-ju. She’s a transgender player in the games who is trying to win money for her sex change operation and is becoming a fan favorite character for many reasons. While not a prominent part of the main story, Hyun-ju’s journey is indeed notable, and the show's director revealed to CinemaBlend why the creative team included her in this new season.
One of the best shows to binge on Netflix, Squid Game follows plenty of different characters with with varied story arcs. However, Player 120's journey was different from that of any other character who's been a part of this series thus far. When speaking to our roundtable of journalists and asked about her inclusion, director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that a major reason he decided to introduce Hyun-ju was to raise awareness for transgender individuals within South Korea. As noted by Dong-hyuk, those who identify as such aren't widely accepted in the country:
The director opined that things have “gotten better” for such marginalized people within South Korea. However, he also mentioned that there’s still a long way to go. On that note, Dong-hyuk hopes that Player 120's story can have a positive impact within society:
If you’ve been watching Squid Game, you likely know that by the end of Season 2, the games are only around the halfway point. Hyun-ju is also still very much alive after running to try and collect magazines for the guns in the revolt when one of their allies chickened out on them. But her fate – as well as several others – is left up in the air ahead of Season 3, which will close out the show.
But Hyun-ju has made waves online, as many people on social media platforms love the character and have praised Park Sung-hoon’s performance. The director almost didn’t return for Season 2 but, when he did, he made a bold statement that Squid Game Season 2 could be better than the first season, and I often wondered how. I must say I've enjoyed the new episodes, and Player 120's story represents a great way that the writers have upped the stakes.
Considering the political climate in South Korea, it was a risky decision to include Hyun-ju in the show. However, considering the love that the character has received thus far, I'd say that it's all paying off.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.