Squid Game’s Creator Shares A Bold Take On Season 2 While Describing What Filming Was Like: ‘It Was… Hell’

Squid Game remains one of the best shows streaming on Netflix , and the long wait for the second season has been tough. Thankfully, Season 2 of the series will finally premiere in December amid 2024 TV schedule and, once again, it'll see characters going through it as they participate in more dangerous rounds of children’s games. The show's creator recently discussed how rough filming the new episodes was and, while doing so, he shared a bold take on the new episodes.

The long-awaited second season of Squid Game is set three years after Season 1. Viewers will learn that following his win, Player 456 gave up going to the States, deciding to dig deeper into the mysterious survival game as another life-or-death game with new participants begins. It will certainly be hard to surpass the first season, which broke records on Netflix and kept viewers on the edge of their seats with each installment. However, series EP Hwang Dong-hyuk's recent comments to Empire suggest that viewers haven't seen anything yet:

I believe what we’ve created on Season 2 is a deeper, more advanced story. I feel it could even surpass Season 1. But physically, mentally, it was not easy. Some of the sequences we shot were the most challenging in my whole career. It was... hell.

It could even surpass Season 1? That's some claim, though the producer did prove that he knows how to tell a story as suggested by his work on the first season. Based on what he's said about Season 2, it's also been apparent that he's put a lot of thought into this story. So there's a chance that the new episodes could indeed rise above what's come before. That aside, it definitely sounds like the production was tough.

Filming a show like Squid Game cannot be easy with all of the physicality involved. Dong-hyuk even revealed that he lost “8 or 9” teeth while filming the first season but still decided to come back for Season 2 because of the money. It sounds like the second season really pushes the envelope, especially since it will be digging deeper into the inner workings of the titular event.

Luckily for Hwang Dong-hyuk, he won’t have to deal with the production from "hell" for much longer. It was previously reported that Squid Game has already been renewed for a third season , which will premiere as part of the Netflix 2025 schedule and mark the end of the show. As you can imagine, details on those episodes are being kept tightly under wraps.

With more dangerous rounds of games in Season 2 and much more story to be told, I'm eager to see how everything turns out. It would be a major understatement to say that these new episodes have a high bar to clear, considering just how excellent the first season was. However, I'm remaining confident that Hwang Dong-hyuk's show will set a new standard with Season 2 or, at the very least, match what came before.

Squid Game fans should be sure they have a Netflix subscription by December 26 if they want to stream Season 2 upon its debut.