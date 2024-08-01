Squid Game Is Ending With Season 3, Here’s Why I Think That’s A Great Decision As A Fan Of The Show

Fans have been waiting a long time for Squid Game Season 2, and finally, we now have a release date to look forward to. The news that we'll be able to stream the South Korean original that was at one point Netflix's most popular show the day after Christmas was but one reveal. We'll also see Season 3 in 2025, and that will be the final season. Some might be sad by that news, but for me as a fan of the show who binged the original with my Netflix subscription, it's a great decision.

While most people would probably prefer that their favorite shows continue indefinitely, I'm on the opposite side of the argument. Squid Game is fantastic, and I love that we're getting more episodes, but the fact that it will end after Season 3 is more comforting than not for a couple of reasons.

Squid Game Feels Like A Premise That Shouldn't Go On Indefinitely

Squid Game is an entertaining concept, to the point that Netflix made a reality show spinoff where people played the game for money. With that said, we know what the game itself has to offer and its entire premise by the end of a season. The Squid Game ending showed Gi-Hun winning and seemingly seeking to destroy the game so that future desperate people wouldn't fall victim to it.

I'm all for watching Gi-Hun attempt to stop the powers that be from running the game, with the full understanding that his succeeding effectively ends the show. I'd much sooner see the series reach a logical conclusion rather than continue to go on like the Saw franchise, where people just keep repeatedly getting roped in. If it continues with no end in sight, the story begins to feel a bit hokey to me.

The Series Having A Definitive Plan To End At Season 3 Gives Me Hope The Story Is Fleshed Out

Hearing that Squid Game is already planned to end in Season 3 and that it'll air in 2025 is good news, in my eyes. While Netflix has a reputation as of late for canceling shows way too soon, I'd like to applaud the streamer here for ending one of its most-popular shows perhaps earlier than audiences would like.

I'd assume that with Season 3 being the final season, the story of Gi-Hun and Squid Game has a beginning, middle, and end. It's totally possible that more spinoffs for the series may come, but now we're able to know that whether he's successful or not. We're not in for multiple seasons in which he's constantly going through the game in an attempt to infiltrate its inner sanctum and destroying it from the inside out. Repeating that formula, as mentioned, is hokey, and it's a formula a show could abuse repeatedly until the concept becomes stale.

With a definitive three-season run, Squid Game has a chance at a legacy as one of the best Netflix shows of all time. Ultimately, it will be on the next two seasons to deliver and prove this show wasn't just some flash-in-the-pan phenomenon and legitimately stands as one of the best shows with a worldwide appeal.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squid Game premieres Season 2 on Netflix on December 26th, and Season 3 is coming in 2025. I'm eager to watch it right now, but there are still plenty of upcoming Netflix shows we can all enjoy while we wait for it.