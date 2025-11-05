St. Denis Medical Stars Share Hilariously Uncomfortable Hospital Experiences That Felt Straight Out Of A Sitcom: ‘Rough And Scary Places’
Yep, these all track for sure.
Mild spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched St. Denis Medical's Season 2 premiere on NBC or via Peacock subscription.
Early November isn't usually when network TV breaks out its best comedy shows, but 2025 is basically the wild west, and our cowboys are decked out in hospital chic. Wait, no, they're actually just the dedicated healthcare professionals comprising the staff of St. Denis Medical, and CinemaBlend sat down with series stars Alison Tolman, Mekki Lepper, Kaliko Kauahi, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Kahyun Kim to celebrate Season 2's debut.
Obviously, fans can expect to see characters like Ron dealing with the challenges of aging vs. pride, while Joyce will continue having full hands trying to nail the balance between running an exemplary medical facility and over-spending on flashy uselessness. And Keith will no doubt continue to be Keith.
But I wondered if the cast members ever had any real-life experiences that felt as if they would have taken place within the walls of St. Denis. And it turns out there are few things more universal than "awkward hospital visits." Alison Tolman summed it up quite well, pointing out that the show's waiting room scenes are indeed reflective of her own experiences. In her words:
Not that it's just the waiting rooms that are a nightmare. Never that.
Mekki Leeper, who bumbles around good-naturedly as nurse Matt, shared a story about dealing with a wildly annoying hospital situation that seemingly didn't need to happen at all. As he put it:
To me, that's akin to a neighbor letting their dog out, and then waiting another 20-30 minutes to let the animal back in, despite it constantly barking, whining and scratching at the door the entire time. Not so much a hospital thing, but unnerving all the same.
Kahyun Kim had a completely different kind of awkward doctor visit, as she talked about going into a plastic surgeon's office feeling one kind of way, and then slowly having that feeling get reversed by the time she left. As she put it:
I suppose there's a certain amount of victory to be felt in having perfected a surgery in a way that can be replicated as such. But that's maybe not the best-case scenario for how to show off one's skills.
Wendi McClendon-Covey also had a story to share that was less about feeling innately uncomfortable, and more about dealing with a practitioner who was lacking a certain amount of societal couth while handling her job duties. As the Reno 911! vet put it:
All that glitters is not gold. And all that go to med school are not Hippocrates. Yet we live on. So even though the NBC comedy's storylines might not seem as realistic as all kinds of other hospital TV shows, awkwardness is very much alive and well in the medical field. And there's a Bruce in every hospital who would love to tell you all about it, and himself.
St. Denis Medical will continue giving audiences all manner of awkward and meaningful hospital moments when new episodes air every Monday night on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET. Don't forget to let them know your emergency contact.
