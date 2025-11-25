‘So Beautiful’: Brilliant Minds Showrunner Recalls Eric Dane Getting A Standing Ovation While Filming Post ALS Diagnosis
Art imitates life in Eric Dane's powerful guest performance.
If you’ve been catching NBC’s Brilliant Minds 2025 television schedule run, then you already know it isn’t exactly short on emotional moments. But the show reached new heights in its recent Thanksgiving episode, thanks to Eric Dane’s powerful guest appearance. The Grey’s Anatomy alum, who publicly shared his own ALS diagnosis earlier this year, stepped into the role of Matthew Ramati, a firefighter wrestling with how to share his illness with his family. The show’s showrunner recalls the “so beautiful” moment of seeing the actor receive a standing ovation while filming.
Showrunner Michael Grassi opened up to NBC Insider about what happened on set after the Euphoria actor filmed his character’s pivotal scene, which involved recording a heartfelt message for a voice-banking app as his family gathered for Thanksgiving. In a rare move for the series, the final voiceover didn’t come from the main character, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), but from Dane’s Matthew, reflecting on the nature of rescue, bravery, and learning to accept help. Grassi recalled:
Brilliant Minds is NBC’s acclaimed medical drama, inspired by the real-life case studies of neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks. The show follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), a brilliant but unconventional neurologist, as he leads a team of interns at Bronx General Hospital through some of the most complex and challenging cases. With sharp character development and plenty of emotional storylines, the series has quickly earned a reputation for its heart and humanity.
Earlier this year, Eric Dane publicly shared his diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)—a rare, progressive disease that gradually robs patients of muscle control. In his announcement, the recurring TV drama actor said he felt “fortunate” to keep working and thanked his family for their support. Months later, the Grey’s Anatomy star opened up in a more in-depth interview about how the diagnosis made him angry and how he’s navigating this new reality. That real-life experience adds even more resonance to his performance in this Brilliant Minds episode.
The “Fire Fighter” episode stands out for more than just its medical drama. Dane’s character Matthew isn’t only facing the devastating effects of ALS—he’s also grappling with the emotional challenge of letting his loved ones in. In a twist, the episode ends not with Dr. Wolf’s typical inner monologue, but with Matthew’s own heartfelt voiceover, emphasizing his journey and growth.
Grassi explained that this narrative shift was intentional, allowing both the character and Dane’s performance to leave a lasting impression. The impact was felt far beyond the screen. As cast member John Clarence Stewart said:
Eric Dane’s appearance on Brilliant Minds is already being talked about as one of the most powerful guest spots on television this year. If you want to check it out, and you totally should, Brilliant Minds airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and streams the next day for everyone with a Peacock subscription.
