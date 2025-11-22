St. Denis Medical Stars Told Me What Makes Them Break Into Laughter While Filming, And I Loved Their A+ Responses
How could you NOT laugh?
There are some truly great sitcoms on TV right now, and St. Denis Medical has got to be one of the best. Despite the show being set in a hospital, it consistently elicits loud bursts of laughter, and I knew immediately I’d be tuning in every week. With such a talented cast and quick, smart jokes, I have no idea how the actors keep a straight face. So we asked them what does make them break character during filming, and they had some excellent responses.
St. Denis Medical’s second season hit the 2025 TV schedule in early November with no sophomore slump in sight. In fact, Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and company delivered possibly the funniest episode yet in that double premiere. While I doubled over with laughter at Ron’s scream (then rewound it and laughed all over again), it was a different character who was name-dropped by Mekki Leeper, who plays registered nurse Matt. Leeper told CinemaBlend:
Well nobody’s going to argue how hard it would be to have Stephen Schneider in your face like that — “Like an angry whisper,” Kaliko Kauahi added.
Wendi McLendon-Covey, meanwhile, may be (mostly) holding things together at the hospital as Joyce, but even this comedy veteran has an Achilles heel when it comes to breaking on set. So what is it that makes her lose her composure?
That’s honestly high praise for the actor playing Matt, and it’s completely warranted. Matt’s naivety, stemming from an ultra-religious background, never gets old and plays so well off of Joyce’s enthusiasm and Bruce’s (Josh Lawson) cockiness.
Meanwhile, Kahyun Kim, aka travel nurse Serena, gave The Groundlings alum and Bridesmaids star her flowers as the one who can make her crack up during a scene, saying:
Not everyone on the St. Denis Medical cast copped to breaking, though, as Allison Tolman and Kaliko Kauahi said they’re pretty good at staying straight-faced amidst the absurdity. In their words:
- Allison Tolman: I don't break a lot. [To Kauahi] You're not a big breaker.
- Kaliko Kauahi: No, no. I don't want to be the one to, like, blow the take. So I hang on.
- Tolman: I will break if something funny is happening right off-camera, and I want everyone in the room to know about it, that's when I'm like, 'Guys, wait. I mean, y'all! Look around, quick!'
- Mekki Leeper: You will laugh at a take falling apart.
- Tolman: I will, yes. If it's already in the ground, and I'm like, 'What are we doing? Why are we rolling?'
Given how serious Kaliko Kauahi plays her character Val — who became an instant favorite for her deadpan delivery and her no-nonsense work style — maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that she’s so good at staving off the giggles.
I’m just glad I’m on the other side of the screen and don’t have to try to hold in my laughter, because I would be failing big time. Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
