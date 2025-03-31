St. Denis Medical's Kaliko Kauahi Shares Why She Was 'Surprised' The Show Was Nominated For Awards, And I Honestly Get It

By published

The first season has been a wild ride for NBC's medical mockumentary.

Kaliko Kauahi in St. Denis Medical Season 1x14
(Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

St. Denis Medical arrived on NBC in the 2024-2025 TV schedule to prove that the mockumentary format is as popular as ever, and can in fact fit perfectly into a hospital setting. Renewed for Season 2 shortly into the 2025 TV schedule, the new sitcom quickly earned awards attention. When I spoke with Superstore alum Kaliko Kauahi about her new role as the nurse Val, she shared why she was surprised that St. Denis Medical generated awards buzz when it did, and I definitely see her point.

Back in early December, St. Denis Medical was nominated for two Critics Choice Awards. The freshman comedy was in the running for Best Comedy Series, with actor David Alan Grier a contender for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. While the trophies in those categories ultimately did go to other shows, the nominations were a very early sign that this was a successful show. Only five episodes had aired when the CCA nominations were announced, two of which were on the same night.

Clearly, fans weren’t the only ones loving St. Denis Medical from the jump. I was fortunate enough to speak with Kaliko Kauahi about her new show getting love from critics, and she shared her take on the early awards attention:

I'll be honest – I was surprised, because we were so new. But I was so happy because Eric [Ledgin] and Justin [Spitzer] put so much into this, and we believe in it. We love doing it. We think it's great. We think it's funny and smart. We love reading the scripts and finding out what happens to everybody episode to episode. I was happy for us, really excited for the team, and just that we could keep going, because that's all we want to do. Just keep telling stories.

St. Denis Medical not winning either of the Critics Choice Awards for which it had earned nominations didn’t seem to dampen the series regular’s spirits, and it truly was a good sign that the noms came when the show was as new as it was. The show was also renewed for Season 2 in January, before the CCAs took place. (The 2025 Critics Choice Awards were delayed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.)

Kauahi was already familiar with the kind of comedy that executive producers Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer could bring to the small screen, as both worked on Superstore over the years as she played Sandra. St. Denis Medical's Val in fact is the actress’ first ongoing TV role since Superstore wrapped back in 2021. She shared what made her want to join the medical mockumentary as her first big show after the America Ferrera-starring sitcom, saying:

The opportunity to work with Justin and Eric, the showrunners and creators of this show, and a lot of the writers that I knew from Superstore. It was honestly a no brainer. I jumped at the chance to get to work with them again.

St. Denis Medical isn’t Superstore 2.0, but many of the people who made the earlier NBC sitcom into a hit returned for NBC’s newest Tuesday night comedy. Fans also got to see a Superstore reunion on screen early in St. Denis’ run, as Nico Santos guest-starred. It remains to be seen if the EPs recruit any other familiar faces from Superstore to appear in the underfunded Oregon hospital opposite not only Kaliko Kauahi, but also Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, David Alan Grier, and more.

For now, keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of St. Denis Medical, ahead of Night Court taking up the comedy baton at 8:30 p.m. ET. Night Court has not yet been renewed or cancelled, so the wait is on to see if St. Denis can keep its Tuesday night partner beyond the current 2024-2025 TV season.You can also stream both comedies with a Peacock subscription now.

