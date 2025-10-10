Chloe Fineman Ran Around Studio 8H With Her Fake Sydney Sweeney ‘Chest Plate’ (And Allegedly Scared Off An SNL Intern)

Saturday Night Live has been around for half a century, and we’ve heard some pretty wild behind-the-scenes stories from the NBC sketch comedy in that time — from what really happens at those late-night afterparties to which guest hosts couldn’t stop laughing during sketches. Season 51 cast member Chloe Fineman recently divulged her own story of how she supposedly scared off an intern using just her Sydney Sweeney chest plate.

Chloe Fineman spoke about SNL on The View, promoting the season currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule and all of the upcoming Saturday Night Live hosts. Fineman was asked about wardrobe malfunctions, and she recalled an incident from when she was portraying Sydney Sweeney. She said (via EW):

I had a weird one. I play Sydney Sweeney on the show sometimes. You can't tell by what I'm wearing, but I'm a flat-chested gal, so to play Sydney Sweeney we had to make a chest plate, which is what drag queens wear.

Funnily enough, the difference between Chloe Fineman and Sydney Sweeney’s chest sizes was actually brought up when they both played Hooters waitresses in a sketch last season. Apparently, Fineman enjoyed the prosthetic enhancement, as she said:

They're giant bazooms, knockers, can we say that? My golden globes. We were shooting a pre-tape, and I got a kick out of flashing everybody at work. It's not an HR problem because they're fake.

Sure, it’s not exactly NSFW Peacock content, but if we’re talking about Chloe Fineman’s impression of Sydney Sweeney in the “Wicked Auditions” sketch from Season 50, the chest is looking pretty realistic to me.

So I would imagine that seeing her flash those “giant bazooms” came as a shock to some, including the intern who got an eyeful when he came into her dressing room. In Fineman’s words:

I was in my dressing room and someone knocked on the door and I thought it was a friend of mine. It was an intern, it was his first day. I had my whole thing off, I was like, 'Hey!' I was wearing my little bald cap, so I just looked crazy.

I’m trying to imagine what Chloe Fineman would look like in nothing but a fake Sydney Sweeney chest and bald cap, and wow, I’m sure that was quite a sight to behold. So how did the intern react? The comedian said:

He never came back.

Yikes! I guess that’s not the welcome the intern was expecting on his first day. Still, if that guy wasn’t expecting to see some and hear some shocking things as the writers tried to come up with new, beloved SNL sketches, maybe it all worked out for the best.

If you want to see which celebrities Chloe Fineman takes on next, tune in as Saturday Night Live’s 51st season continues. This week, October 11, will feature host Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, so tune in at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC or streaming with a Peacock subscription.