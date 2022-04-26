Star Trek Actors (And Fans) Anson Mount And Rebecca Romijn Know Strange New Worlds Will Change Franchise Norms, And They Have Thoughts
The actors had a lot to say.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the next big franchise tentpole coming in 2022, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding the Paramount+ debut. Part of the excitement stems from fans who can't wait for a return of episodic storytelling in this universe, as well as its obvious roots in Star Trek: The Original Series. Of course, there’s also an audience of fans who have plenty of questions regarding Strange New Worlds, how it may further change franchise norms, and if it will diverge from TOS canon in any way. Stars Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn both grew up watching the original series and had some thoughts for the crowd wondering about any upcoming changes to canon or otherwise.
Anson Mount, who Paramount+ subscribers will soon see back in action as Captain Christopher Pike, first learned about Star Trek from his mother and tuned in regularly in his youth. There’s no denying that he has a lot of passion for the franchise and his position as Captain of the Enterprise. I asked Mount what he might have to say to classic fans who won’t see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as something they feel honors the franchise, and he expressed he doesn’t feel that won’t be the case.
In short, Anson Mount is a classic fan of The Original Series who feels like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delivered on the important things to capture when it comes to the original series. Sure, aesthetic changes and themes in line with modern television will pop up, but Mount (who intends to stick around the series despite James Kirk's arrival) is confident that the bones of what made the original series so great are found in the Strange New Worlds.
Rebecca Romijn also learned about Star Trek from her mother, and while she didn’t see Number One on her television screen growing up (the character was only featured in the scrapped pilot), she still was a great fan of the show. Romijn acknowledged that while Strange New Worlds isn’t a beat-for-beat recreation of the original Trek’s tone, she touched on the ways that it still is.
Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn can only say so much to those curious and inquisitive classic TOS fans, but hopefully, their insight will help as the wait continues for Strange New Worlds. Thankfully, the wait for the series isn’t too far off. Soon enough, we’ll have more adventures with Ethan Peck’s Spock, Uhura, and plenty of other classic characters.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 5. Even casual sci-fi fans might be interested in joining up for this one, so be sure to mark your calendars and let others know now might be the time to jump back in.
