Star Trek’s Dawnn Lewis Told Us About Getting Friendly With Nichelle Nichols And Sneaking Onto The TNG Set Years Before Landing Lower Decks Role: ‘I Have Not Stopped Geeking At All’

There's nothing I enjoy more than speaking to Star Trek actors who were fans of the franchise before joining it, and Dawnn Lewis is undoubtedly that. Decades before she'd voice Captain Carol Freeman on Lower Decks, she was watching many of the shows -- which are now streamable with a Paramount+ subscription -- when they debuted on TV. She also managed to befriend several TOS actors throughout her career, including the late Nichelle Nichols , all of which she spoke about during a recent interview with CinemaBlend.

I had the honor of speaking to Lewis about the final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Once we talked about the show and her appearing in upcoming Trek shows , I had to ask about her being a fan for decades before finally joining the franchise. I learned a lot about her past, and I love that she was so willing to share what this franchise has meant to her throughout her life.

Dawnn Lewis Has Been A Trekkie Since Childhood

Like many others her age, Dawnn Lewis' love of Star Trek started when she watched the original series as a child. The veteran actress told me she was drawn to the show by Nichelle Nichols and explained what it meant to her seeing Nichols' Nyota Uhura on TV during the tense times in the United States:

I saw myself in the show in Nichelle Nichols and saw the possibility of all kinds of different people from all kinds of different places working together, respecting each other, collaborating with each other. And that's not what I would see when I would watch any other show or particularly the news growing up in, in the sixties.

Dawnn Lewis wasn't the only person inspired by Nichelle Nichols' role. In fact, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously prevented her from quitting Star Trek after telling her what an inspiration she was to Black children and adults in the United States (per StarTrek.com ). Years later, Lewis would get to talk to Nichols herself, which I'm sure her childhood self probably could've never imagined.

Dawnn Lewis Became Friends With Nichelle Nichols Once She Became An Actress

When looking back at the various legends who honored Nichelle Nichols at her death, and it's easy to see she meant a lot to many people. Dawnn Lewis was one of the few not only to be a fan but also to become friends with the late actress. Having become acquainted with Nichols once she began acting, Lewis told me about their first meeting and how they became close over the years:

When I first met Nichelle Nichols decades ago, I didn't know what to say. I got really emotional, and she just hugged me. She knew my name because she had been watching A Different World and Hangin' with Mr Cooper. I couldn't believe that she knew my name. And then we became friends, going to dinner and museums and concerts and parties at each other's houses. And when you would go to a Nichelle party, you got to meet Walter [Koenig], you got to meet everybody. And it was a bit mind-blowing.

I can only imagine how hyped I'd be as a Star Trek fan to hang out with other cast members casually at a party. Fortunately, thanks to her roles on the two sitcoms she mentioned, Lewis was a well-known star in her own right. So maybe even some of the actors were excited to meet her. As someone who has appreciated her outspoken advocacy for Black actresses in Hollywood, I know I was thrilled to be speaking to her, albeit remotely.

Dawnn Lewis Snuck Onto The TNG Set While Working On Another Show

As if being friends with Nichelle Nichols and many other Star Trek cast members wasn't enough, Dawnn Lewis even confessed to me that she took a rare opportunity to visit the set of The Next Generation. She was filming a show right next to it and, as a fan who had witnessed many great and WTF moments on the Enterprise , she had to see it for herself. Here's what she loved about it:

I was working at one point in the same studio where they shot The Next Generation. I went on the set, and I sat in the captain's chair. I went through everything. The Holodeck! I was everywhere. I was like a big kid in an amusement park. Those kinds of things just never get old. So, no. I have not stopped geeking at all.

As someone who was emotional just seeing the original chair from TNG in person, I'm envious that Dawnn Lewis could walk the whole set when she had the chance. I'm even more envious that she's been able to continue geeking out voicing Carol Freeman on Star Trek: Lower Decks, and I do hope she'll remain a part of the franchise in the future. I'm just saying I think we'd all love to see Freeman appear in a live-action production at some point! Regardless, Lewis deserves her flowers for carving out her own space in Trek lore, after being a devoted fan.

Stream new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ on Thursdays. We're about halfway through the final season as of writing, but there's still plenty of time for everyone to catch up and watch the final installments as they air.