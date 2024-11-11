Star Trek’s Dawnn Lewis Told Us About Getting Friendly With Nichelle Nichols And Sneaking Onto The TNG Set Years Before Landing Lower Decks Role: ‘I Have Not Stopped Geeking At All’
The legend was into Star Trek long before actually joining it.
There's nothing I enjoy more than speaking to Star Trek actors who were fans of the franchise before joining it, and Dawnn Lewis is undoubtedly that. Decades before she'd voice Captain Carol Freeman on Lower Decks, she was watching many of the shows -- which are now streamable with a Paramount+ subscription -- when they debuted on TV. She also managed to befriend several TOS actors throughout her career, including the late Nichelle Nichols, all of which she spoke about during a recent interview with CinemaBlend.
I had the honor of speaking to Lewis about the final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Once we talked about the show and her appearing in upcoming Trek shows, I had to ask about her being a fan for decades before finally joining the franchise. I learned a lot about her past, and I love that she was so willing to share what this franchise has meant to her throughout her life.
Dawnn Lewis Has Been A Trekkie Since Childhood
Like many others her age, Dawnn Lewis' love of Star Trek started when she watched the original series as a child. The veteran actress told me she was drawn to the show by Nichelle Nichols and explained what it meant to her seeing Nichols' Nyota Uhura on TV during the tense times in the United States:
Dawnn Lewis wasn't the only person inspired by Nichelle Nichols' role. In fact, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously prevented her from quitting Star Trek after telling her what an inspiration she was to Black children and adults in the United States (per StarTrek.com). Years later, Lewis would get to talk to Nichols herself, which I'm sure her childhood self probably could've never imagined.
Dawnn Lewis Became Friends With Nichelle Nichols Once She Became An Actress
When looking back at the various legends who honored Nichelle Nichols at her death, and it's easy to see she meant a lot to many people. Dawnn Lewis was one of the few not only to be a fan but also to become friends with the late actress. Having become acquainted with Nichols once she began acting, Lewis told me about their first meeting and how they became close over the years:
I can only imagine how hyped I'd be as a Star Trek fan to hang out with other cast members casually at a party. Fortunately, thanks to her roles on the two sitcoms she mentioned, Lewis was a well-known star in her own right. So maybe even some of the actors were excited to meet her. As someone who has appreciated her outspoken advocacy for Black actresses in Hollywood, I know I was thrilled to be speaking to her, albeit remotely.
Dawnn Lewis Snuck Onto The TNG Set While Working On Another Show
As if being friends with Nichelle Nichols and many other Star Trek cast members wasn't enough, Dawnn Lewis even confessed to me that she took a rare opportunity to visit the set of The Next Generation. She was filming a show right next to it and, as a fan who had witnessed many great and WTF moments on the Enterprise, she had to see it for herself. Here's what she loved about it:
As someone who was emotional just seeing the original chair from TNG in person, I'm envious that Dawnn Lewis could walk the whole set when she had the chance. I'm even more envious that she's been able to continue geeking out voicing Carol Freeman on Star Trek: Lower Decks, and I do hope she'll remain a part of the franchise in the future. I'm just saying I think we'd all love to see Freeman appear in a live-action production at some point! Regardless, Lewis deserves her flowers for carving out her own space in Trek lore, after being a devoted fan.
Stream new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ on Thursdays. We're about halfway through the final season as of writing, but there's still plenty of time for everyone to catch up and watch the final installments as they air.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.