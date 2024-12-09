Star Trek: Lower Decks' Jerry O'Connell Shared A Cryptic Response When Asked About Not Being In The Strange New Worlds Crossover, And Now I'm Curious

Star Trek: Lower Decks is ending, and while there are upcoming Trek shows just around the corner on the 2025 TV schedule, many still want the animated comedy around. Amidst calls for a network or streamer to save the show, Jerry O'Connell just gave a cryptic response in an interview that has me wondering what his future in the franchise will be when the show is done.

O'Connell, who voices Commander Jack Ransom in the series, spoke to Bleeding Cool after the bridge crew got their own episode. Surprisingly enough, however, it's the comments he made about the Strange New Worlds crossover Lower Decks was a part of that have me wondering if he has a future in Star Trek beyond this series.

Jerry O'Connell Was Asked About The Strange New Worlds Crossover, And Gave An Interesting Response

Rebecca Romijn is part of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast, and despite some people hoping it would happen, she did not get to share a scene with her real-life husband Jerry O'Connell in the crossover episode "Those Old Scientists". O'Connell, who has honored Romijn with references to her Mystique character in X-Men, talked about the small bit he did get to do, and added a comment that had me scratching my head. He said,

I got to comment on my wife in the crossover episode, but I would have loved to have done some live-action stuff but the "powers that be" at Paramount+ have a plan for me and I'll have trust in that. Listen, I'm a humble servant of Starfleet. I go where they told me to go, and I take orders.

I'm confused on what that second part means. Was there a plan for Jerry O'Connell to show up as Jack Ransom in live-action, and someone higher up nixed it? If so, why was it important that he not have a scene in live-action?

Is Jerry O'Connell Hinting There's Another Plan For Him In Star Trek?

It makes me wonder if Jerry O'Connell was planning to have a guest spot elsewhere in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – perhaps in the upcoming Seasons 3 and/or 4. He wouldn't be the first actor to play multiple roles in the franchise, but I could see why there'd be some hesitation in having him appear in the crossover if there was a plan to feature him later in a different capacity.

I could be overreacting, of course, and Jerry O'Connell was just saying he doesn't know why it didn't work out; he just does as he's told. He does feel like the everyman for Paramount-affiliated networks and even filled in for Julie Chan Moonves on Big Brother earlier this year. Between that, appearing in The Big Bang Theory as the adult Georgie and his hosting gigs on other various shows, he's a busy guy. Maybe someone at Paramount felt we didn't need to see him live-action because of all his other duties elsewhere. Still, I prefer to think there may be a chance there's something else in store for him and Star Trek... I just don't know what.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams on Thursdays for those with a Paramount+ subscription. Tune in for these final episodes, but keep your fingers crossed it won't be the last we see of Jerry O'Connell or others in the franchise.