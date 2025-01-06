Star Trek: Lower Decks' Mike McMahan Has Ideas For More Adventures, And He Has A Plea For Fans Who Want Them To Be Made
Be the right type of fan to help make this happen.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is technically over, but that doesn't mean it can never come back. Much like the original Star Trek and, more recently, Prodigy, fan efforts can save a canceled series and give it new life, whatever that may look like. Creator Mike McMahan confirmed to CinemaBlend that he has plenty of ideas for that if Paramount+ or others are interested, but has a plea for fans who want to do whatever to help make it happen.
As fans prepare for the 2025 TV schedule and all the upcoming Trek shows on the way, Mike McMahan wants the celebration of Lower Decks to continue. Streaming the show with a Paramount+ subscription is always helpful, but the showrunner had some ideas for all the things fans should and shouldn't do if they want to see more adventures with the crew after the finale:
As someone who has been around the Star Trek fandom on social media since its big return, I have to emphasize Mike McMahan's point about minimizing negativity. When Star Trek: Discovery was canceled, as well as when Paramount didn't seem interested in doing a Star Trek: Picard follow-up, people were far more willing to flood projects with refusals to watch new content due to not giving them what they wanted. If Mike McMahan says those efforts hurt the franchise more than help it, believe him.
With Star Trek: Lower Decks officially canonizing multiple universes in the lore, there is a lot of potential for more adventures and guest stars like Jolene Blalock to return. Mike McMahan confirmed to CinemaBlend that he's open to returning to Paramount with more ideas and continued on with saying all the ways the fans could help him with his pitches:
Money makes the world go round, and if people are spending money on Star Trek: Lower Decks merchandise and showing there's an appetite for more, it's going to go far with executives when someone pitches more adventures. In short, it's once again on the fans to prove that this show is worth saving and not just a handful of diehards doing most of the legwork. Hopefully we can all rise to the challenge and bring back the beloved animated series.
As for what Star Trek does have on tap for 2025, the release of the Section 31 movie comes on January 24th. We also know that Strange New Worlds will return for Season 3 at some point this year, and that the new Starfleet Academy series is on pace for a 2026 arrival. There's also a Star Trek origin movie coming to the big screen, and while it's not a fourth installment in the Kelvin universe, it'll be great to see the franchise back in theaters again. If it's a hit, maybe the Lower Decks movie will be greenlit?
We can only cross our fingers and maybe send a postcard to the good people at Paramount+. Continue to stream Star Trek: Lower Decks in the meantime to help support the series and help Mike McMahan build a case for doing more adventures.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.