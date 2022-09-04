Star Trek: Lower Decks' Mike McMahan Talks Involvement With Strange New Worlds Crossover And His 'Off The Books' Contribution To The Show's First Season
The showrunner shared a lot.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 is off to a promising start, and the fun and references to past major works like First Contact won’t stop after this season is up. We learned at San Diego Comic-Con that Lower Decks will crossover with the much-acclaimed Strange New Worlds but didn’t know a ton beyond that. Now, the showrunner for the latter series, Mike McMahan, is opening up his involvement in the crossover as well as his “off the books” contribution to Season 1 of the TOS prequel series.
I spoke to Mike McMahan ahead of the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 premiere and, knowing that fans like myself are craving insight, I asked about his involvement in the Strange New Worlds crossover. McMahan shared what he’s been up to in regards to that and mentioned another Lower Decks alumni who is also involved:
The producer noted noted that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman, and the entire Trek family in general, tend to be collaborative and supportive when it comes to projects. Perhaps it’s no surprise then that the franchise keeps thriving (and that there always seems to be a reason to hold onto that Paramount+ subscription if you’re a fan).
Some Trekkies will undoubtedly be excited to see a live-action Trek installment that Mike McMahan had a hand in creating, but what they may not know is that he’s already covertly worked in live-action Trek. Mike McMahan mentioned during our conversation that he did some “off the books” work for Strange New Worlds for its first season and talked further about his reaction when their showrunners asked him about using Lower Decks’ Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) for the crossover:
It sounds like Mike McMahan might’ve gotten a bit jealous about not being there, which should come as no surprise. McMahan is a passionate Trek fan who loves all the shows, plus, just about every Strange New Worlds actor CinemaBlend has really talked up Strange New Worlds Season 2’s quality. (Kirk actor Paul Wesley says the second season is "gonna shock a lot of people.") It sounds like we’re in for something special with this upcoming crossover though, even though the idea of such a mash-up may seem a bit weird.
With that being said, Mike McMahan indicates that it might not be so strange to see his characters alongside iconic TOS characters. McMahan talked about pairing his characters with Spock and Uhura and all the emotions he felt during the creative process:
It’ll be some time before we get to see Star Trek: Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds cross over. The good news, however, is that there’s still plenty of Season 3 of the former to enjoy and, with a Deep Space Nine episode still to come, fans should have no problem being patient for this wild episode that’s on the way.
Catch new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Thursdays on Paramount+ (opens in new tab). Also, be sure to watch Season 1 of Strange New Worlds along with the other great content from the franchise that's currently available to stream.
