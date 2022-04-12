Star Trek: Lower Decks' Showrunner Offers Delightfully Insightful Response To Fans' Issues With Paramount+'s Trek Shows
Mike McMahan got real with those in attendance.
Star Trek: Mission Chicago was a major event for the storied science fiction franchise, and this is especially true for the team behind the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. A chunk of the cast, along with showrunner Mike McMahan, got to see their fans in person for the first time since the Paramount+ show premiered, and the creative team certainly felt the love. Unfortunately, with that love came a bit of disparagement in regard to other recent Trek productions, which prompted a delightfully insightful response from McMahan.
While Lower Decks’ panel at the convention was a largely positive one, the Q&A hit a light snag when a fan approached and asked showrunner Mike McMahan if he’d work on any of the other Trek series to ensure they honor and adhere to canon as well as Lower Decks has. After a mix of cheers and groans from the crowd, McMahan noted before answering that this question was “a trap” but went on to give a wonderful response to fans’ issues with the franchise's Paramount+ shows:
Mike McMahan perfectly pegged the fandom with his first statement regarding how there’s not much universal agreement on which series is the best. Some loved the changes Discovery (watch Seasons 1 through 4 with a Paramount+ subscription) made to canon, while others hope that Strange New Worlds is more faithful to the original series’ aesthetic. These types of disagreements take place among fans (and even actors like George Takei) all the time. But as McMahan mentioned, it certainly seems like having a lot of Trek is better than having no Trek at all.
The Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner continued on by stating that he loves all the currently airing shows and how they tackle the main challenge the original series first tackled way back when (a sentiment shared by Gene Roddenberry’s son, Rod). Mike McMahan talked about the making of the original series and how that tradition continues with each new installment that arrives:
It may sound confusing, considering all Trek is beholden to past installments, but it’s not hard to see the producer's point. Over the years, every series has had a different premise provided audiences with a different lens through which they could view forward-thinking ideas. To ensure this remains a franchise that looks to the future, the shows must start over in some ways but continually evolve.
Of course, of all the new Star Trek shows coming in 2022 and beyond, it’s fair to say Lower Decks gets less radical when it comes to changing canon or characters. Mike McMahan explained how his show makes it easier to honor and observe past canon and how that could change if he joined one of the live-action shows:
His lengthy response ended with applause from the audience, who seemed to agree with him. At the end of the day, the franchise is about as rich with content as it's ever been, and perhaps fans should be grateful for that above all else. Of course, they can also look forward to the possibility of new shows continually changing and offering fresh stories for their favorite actors like Jonathan Frakes (who loves Star Trek: Lower Decks). Plus, if the producers ever want to bring back cast members from other shows like Deep Space Nine, there would need to be plenty of shows to offer them the opportunity (though it will take more than that) to appear, right? I personally appreciate Mike McMahan's sentiments and, honestly, who would’ve thought the showrunner of Trek’s raunchiest show would be the one to lay things out so eloquently?
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will arrive on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) this summer. Hopefully, fans will be pleased to see more from Boimler and the gang -- and prepared for more potential surprise appearances from former Trek actors.
