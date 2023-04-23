Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas Explains Where Things Stand With Jean-Luc And Beverly After The Finale

Star Trek: Picard's series finale served as a fitting conclusion to a wonderful show, but the episode's ending and post-credits scene also set the stage for even more adventures with The Next Generation crew and others. Fans have campaigning for a hypothetical Legacy spinoff series and, after the final installment, many seem to want additional details on the characters now more than ever. For example, there's still the question of whether Jean-Luc Picard ended up in a relationship with Beverly Crusher or went back to his girlfriend, Laris. On that note, showrunner Terry Matalas has provided an explanation.

In one of the final scenes of the show, Jean-Luc and Beverly see off their son, Jack, as he prepares to begin his first Starfleet mission. It's a sweet scene and one that makes you wonder if the two are a couple. I had a chance to speak to the producer and during our chat, asked about whether those final moments confirm that the two are back together. Terry Matalas confirmed that the ending is meant to be ambiguous, but he still gave his thoughts on where things stand between them by the end of the series:

I think it's open for interpretation as to how [their relationship turns out.], I think they definitely have become a kind of family. However, you define that as open for interpretation, at least right now. I think there are many kinds of family units. There there are divorced family units. There are separated families… I think they are definitely in each other's lives on a regular basis now.

So while he didn't confirm their relationship status, the EP did make it clear that Jean-Luc and Beverly are co-parenting as Jack begins his career in Starfleet. Of course, with Jack being a young adult and away starting his career, his folks are parenting him in the way that adults typically would a child. Despite that, it's really sweet to see both support him.

It would be an understatement to say that fans have been wanting to see Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher get together since Star Trek: The Next Generation. Keeping that in mind, it's understandable why many would hope or choose to believe that they're together by the end of Picard. Yet if that did happen, it would also theoretically signify an abrupt end to the titular character's relationship with Laris, which carried over from Seasons 2 to 3.

During our interview, Terry Matalas noted that the crew didn't have time to film Picard returning home to Laris and, even if they had it, Orla Brady (who portrays the latter) would've already returned to her home in Ireland by that point. The EP also weighed in on a scene in which Jean-Luc returned to his girlfriend and shared his personal thoughts on the Laris vs. Bev debate:

I think there is a subset of fans who would love to have seen that scene, and I think there's a big group of fans who would much prefer that he stayed with Beverly. And I think both are valid answers, and I think, you know, the right ending is the one you choose.

At this point, it appears as though we'd need a Picard follow-up to get clear answers regarding where things stand with Jean-Luc Picard, Laris and Beverly Crusher. I'd personally like to think that while Bev and Picard rekindled their friendship after having been estranged for years, they're wise enough to decide against pursuing another relationship. After all, it seemed like Beverly's past sentiments on their relationship revealed that it wasn't as picturesque as some might've imagined and that they were better off going their separate ways.

Time will tell if Paramount+ subscription holders are treated to any further adventures with the two beloved characters. Though considering the sheer number of upcoming Star Trek shows and Michelle Yeoh's newly announced Section 31 movie, it seems like it could be a while before the hypothesized Legacy series could come to fruition. And that's, of course, assuming that the streamer is even interested in doing such a spinoff. I'm hopeful that it happens, though, so we can get some concrete answers on Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher's relationship status and other lingering plot points.

