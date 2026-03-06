Morgan Freeman’s Voice Is Like A ‘Warm Blanket’ On The Dinosaurs, But What Are Critics Saying About The Docuseries Overall?
Steven Spielberg executive produced the Netflix dino series.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Humans have always had a fascination with dinosaurs — the great beasts that pre-dated us on this Earth — and these days you don’t need more than the Jurassic Park franchise box office numbers to prove it. Who better, then, to delve into the history than Steven Spielberg? The Dinosaurs is the second nature docuseries executive-produced by the filmmaker and narrated by Morgan Freeman for Netflix, and as it hits the 2026 TV schedule, critics are sharing their reviews.
The Dinosaurs follows 2023’s Life on Our Planet and will illustrate what the Earth may have looked like in prehistoric times, when dinosaurs ruled the land, sea and sky. According to Shawn Van Horn of Collider, they’ve never looked more real. That’s in large part thanks to Industrial Light & Magic’s effects and the emotional writing that gets us invested in their fight for survival. The critic rates it 8 out of 10, writing:
Alex Bear of RIOTUS says the four-part series covers hundreds of millions of years with ease, even injecting stories that are sure to pull at your heartstrings. The final episode that depicts the extinction event is where The Dinosaurs truly shines, Bear says, as it manages to convey the asteroid’s scale of destruction, unlike anything they’ve seen before. The critic grades it a B and says:
Jack Seale of The Guardian gives it 3 out of 5 stars, in part for its photorealistic visual effects, but Morgan Freeman’s voiceover could double as a relaxation tape and is the new Netflix series’ real draw. This critic’s biggest complaint is that it doesn’t offer much that amateur expert viewers won’t already know. In Seale’s words:
Greg Wheeler of The Review Geek agrees the docuseries fails to properly explore the science behind what we’re seeing or dig deeper into what’s changed about our understanding of the dinosaurs over the years. Wheeler gives The Dinosaurs a 6 out of 10, writing:
Anne Brodie of What She Said disagrees, calling the Netflix doc a “must-see.” The subject matter, the animation and, of course, Morgan Freeman’s voice combine for an experience Brodie says is genuinely worth your time. More from the review:
The critics seem pretty pleased with the Steven Spielberg-produced docuseries, with the biggest complaints being that it doesn’t dig deep enough into the science, instead focusing on getting us to invest emotionally in the lives of these creatures that lived so many millions of years before humans.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Each of The Dinosaurs’ four episodes is around an hour long and can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.