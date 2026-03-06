The Traitors Cast Told Maura Rob Would Screw Her Again Over That Birkin, But Lisa Rinna Stepped In To Save The Day
Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of The Traitors US.
The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on the air, and those with a Peacock subscription were recently treated to Season 4 of the Emmy-winning hit show. There was plenty of drama in the castle, especially related to Rob Rausch's win and betrayal of Maura Higgins. He promised to buy her a Birkin with his winnings, and it turns out Lisa Rinna helped to make it happen.
The cast of The Traitors Season 4 brought the drama, including at the reunion. The cast has been dunking on Maura, but on Watch What Happens Live! Rob followed through and gifted her a Birkin bag. During an interview on Page Six Radio, Maura revealed that Rinna actually helped procure the gift. As she told it:
Smart gal. Lisa Rinna compared filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to The Traitors, and she's also a bonafide fashion icon. So given how hard Birkins can be to procure, Maura made sure that Rob spoke directly to the reality TV icon/actress in order for him to follow through on his promise. Talk about good "tinking".
While Housewives stepped into their power in Season 4, Rinna also has plenty of clout in the real world. Maura clocked that, and knew that her fellow Love Island alum needed to get her help to get access to the Hermès accessory. As she went on:
Given how much Rob lied and deceived during The Traitors, particularly to Maura herself, there was some doubt from her cast mates about whether or not he was actually going to deliver with the now famous Birkin. As she put it:
In the end she got the last laugh. Because while she didn't get to split the prize money with Rob, he used a big chunk of it to purchase the Birkin. So while she didn't get to win the game, she got a pretty glamorous consolation prize.
The Traitors Season 4 is streaming in its entirety over on Peacock, and a new season of the UK version was just dropped as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if they're giving away bags in that season.
