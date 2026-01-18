Starfleet Academy's Reviews Are Out, And Critics Agree On Two Things About The 'Deeply Sincere' New Star Trek Show
There's a lot to enjoy about the new series.
The 2026 TV schedule has finally given us Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and for many, it is worth the wait. Critics sounded off about the series after checking out the first batch of episodes, and I think it's notable they're highlighting two positive things about this "deeply sincere" series available with a Paramount+ subscription.
I wrote a glowing review of the series for CinemaBlend, but admittedly, I'm a Trekkie who loves seeing the franchise take big swings as it has with many new entries. Not everyone was initially thrilled that the first series centered around Starfleet Academy would be set in the 32nd century, the same setting as latter seasons of Discovery, and a questionable poster of the show had a young adult feel that didn't sit right with some.
Fortunately, AV Club's Elijah Gonzales was a fan of what we've seen so far, and wrote that the story is off to an interesting start:
The skin is different, but it's clear from these episodes that the bones of Star Trek are in this show. Angie Han from THR illustrates that in another way in her review, noting that the strong cast makes up for the shortcomings in the early episodes:
NPR's Eric Deggans speaks to the overall promise in the first six episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, acknowledging it still has some room for improvement. There's fun to be had, but none of these characters are in league with the best Star Trek characters yet:
In fairness, Captain Kirk and Spock were cancelled after just three seasons on television, and it took a fan campaign, syndication, and some real legwork to build up their mythos and really get Star Trek moving. Now, a new generation is trying to reinvent the franchise in 2025, and as Variety's Aramide Tinubu points out, it's to ensure the franchise can survive well into the future:
Tom's Guide's Josh Bell rounds things out, putting a nice cap on what fans can expect to see over the next month or so of episodes:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
These reviews summing up the strong cast and potential of stronger storytelling as positive signs for the series won't have a measurable impact on the immediate future of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The show is already working on Season 2. That said, an 85% approval rating based on thirty-nine reviews on Rotten Tomatoes holds some weight in my book about the consensus on this show, in that there is more to love than hate when it comes to this latest series.
Readers can judge for themselves by checking out the first two episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy over on Paramount+ right now. I'm certainly psyched for Trekkies to see some of the surprises on the way, and eager to see the rest of the season.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.