Starfleet Academy's Reviews Are Out, And Critics Agree On Two Things About The 'Deeply Sincere' New Star Trek Show

The 2026 TV schedule has finally given us Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and for many, it is worth the wait. Critics sounded off about the series after checking out the first batch of episodes, and I think it's notable they're highlighting two positive things about this "deeply sincere" series available with a Paramount+ subscription.

I wrote a glowing review of the series for CinemaBlend, but admittedly, I'm a Trekkie who loves seeing the franchise take big swings as it has with many new entries. Not everyone was initially thrilled that the first series centered around Starfleet Academy would be set in the 32nd century, the same setting as latter seasons of Discovery, and a questionable poster of the show had a young adult feel that didn't sit right with some.

Fortunately, AV Club's Elijah Gonzales was a fan of what we've seen so far, and wrote that the story is off to an interesting start:

At first blush, its initial six episodes seem to confirm some of these worries. Even more so than Lower Decks’ comedic antics, this show is a significant changeup that initially shares more DNA with CW teen dramas like 90210 than Kirk or Picard’s high-stakes missions. But with time, this bizarre mishmash that no one asked for turns out to be an unexpected opposites-attract situation, a deeply sincere series that successfully combines adolescent awkwardness with plenty of sci-fi circumstances: interstellar diplomacy, ethical dilemmas wrought by technology, and nightmare alien cannibals from deep space.

The skin is different, but it's clear from these episodes that the bones of Star Trek are in this show. Angie Han from THR illustrates that in another way in her review, noting that the strong cast makes up for the shortcomings in the early episodes:

By far the best things the show has going for it — the thing that makes you eager to forgive any other shortcomings along the way — are its characters, who tumble into the Alex Kurtzman-directed premiere already fully formed.

NPR's Eric Deggans speaks to the overall promise in the first six episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, acknowledging it still has some room for improvement. There's fun to be had, but none of these characters are in league with the best Star Trek characters yet:

But, so far, the episodes shared with critics — the first six of 10 in the season — seem more like a promising collection of characters and storylines just setting the table for future achievement, not quite ready to prove its value beyond the legends of Kirk and Spock.

In fairness, Captain Kirk and Spock were cancelled after just three seasons on television, and it took a fan campaign, syndication, and some real legwork to build up their mythos and really get Star Trek moving. Now, a new generation is trying to reinvent the franchise in 2025, and as Variety's Aramide Tinubu points out, it's to ensure the franchise can survive well into the future:

​Overall, 'Starfleet Academy' is a fun and exciting ride. It’s likely somewhat different from what long-time Trekkies are accustomed to, but perhaps that is the point. To ensure the franchise lasts at least another 60 years, it must reflect our actual world. There must be space made for queer identifying, multi-heritage and mixed-race characters. It’s clear in many ways (on television and in real life) that the old guard has long dropped the ball. As 'Starfleet Academy' declares, it’s now up to a new generation to fix the mess they’ve inherited.

Tom's Guide's Josh Bell rounds things out, putting a nice cap on what fans can expect to see over the next month or so of episodes:

It makes sense that a show set at a school would have a strong interest in learning from the past, while also preparing its young characters for the future. The six episodes provided for review are sometimes uneven, but they represent 'Star Trek' doing what it does best, depicting a hopeful but challenging future with creativity and excitement.

These reviews summing up the strong cast and potential of stronger storytelling as positive signs for the series won't have a measurable impact on the immediate future of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The show is already working on Season 2. That said, an 85% approval rating based on thirty-nine reviews on Rotten Tomatoes holds some weight in my book about the consensus on this show, in that there is more to love than hate when it comes to this latest series.

Readers can judge for themselves by checking out the first two episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy over on Paramount+ right now. I'm certainly psyched for Trekkies to see some of the surprises on the way, and eager to see the rest of the season.