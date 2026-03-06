Ryan Gosling Reveals The One Sentence Pitch He Got For SNL's Beavis And Butt-Head Sketch

The 2026 TV schedule is about to deliver a momentous event to fans: the return of Ryan Gosling as host of Saturday Night Live, in Season 51. This likely means that the new member of the not-quite Five-Timers Club (this will be his fourth stint) is going to break in at least one sketch, though we’ll have to wait and see if it will reach the comedic heights of Season 49’s Beavis and Butt-Head triumph. Now, the star has revealed the really simple pitch he got for the famed sketch.

What Was The One-Sentence Pitch For Ryan Gosling’s Beavis And Butt-Head Sketch On SNL?

If nothing else can be said about SNL, it’s that the show always manages to bring fans several sketches that enter the pop culture lexicon every season. Ryan Gosling (who’ll soon be seen in the 2026 movie release, Project Hail Mary) is hosting on March 7, and he’s been able to deliver at least one such sketch during each of his gigs on the long-running comedy, largely because he tends to completely break and laugh his face off while performing.

While talking about his upcoming appearance on the legendary comedy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he was asked if the idea was an “immediate yes” for him when he heard the pitch, which led Gosling to say, “No,” and explain:

I'd heard all the sketches, and then I was like 'But come on, guys, like what else?' And they were like, 'Well, there is this one sketch. It's kind of our white whale.' And they were talking about this thing. And they were like, 'It's Beavis and Butt-Head at a really serious thing.' And I was like, 'Then what happens?' And they're like 'That's it.' And I was like, 'I will be your Beavis to your Butt-Head, sir.'

So, it was a near immediate yes, then? Well, they told no lies at least, as the whole premise of the sketch is that two dudes who look exactly like real-life versions of Beavis and Butt-Head (but actually don’t know each other) both show up to a televised town hall about the future of AI. Don’t remember? That seems impossible, but here ya go:

Beavis and Butt-Head - SNL - YouTube Watch On

That incredibly simple pitch and idea led to one of Saturday Night Live’s biggest viral moments. Gosling mentioned that he was told the sketch was their “white whale,” and it was eventually revealed that it had been attempted before, with the first time being way back in 2018. The main thing that led to the delay in it actually making it onto the show was the makeup and hair, but they certainly nailed it this time, with the Barbie star noting:

They do [the hair and makeup] in 30 seconds.

Those previous runs at the sketch’s hair and makeup seemed to have made a world of difference, and they do take things over the top when it comes to laughs. As you can see, Heidi Gardner also broke as soon as she was forced to turn to Mikey Day, who may have had the tougher look as the gum-baring Butt-Head. But, guess what? When they rehearsed neither actor was in their full cartoon character getup, so the effect just wasn’t the same. As Gosling said about the rehearsal and then performing it live:

Yes, and it's not that funny. But when you look down the barrel of Mikey Day, his mouth, I can't look at it.

I can barely look at it either, and I’ve seen the whole sketch approximately 427 times. The fact that I’m almost certainly not alone in that tells you just how magical it is, and I cannot wait to see what fresh, funny weirdness we get from the combo of Ryan Gosling and SNL come this Saturday night!