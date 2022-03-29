Star Trek’s First Lady Majel Barrett’s Voice Inspired Alexa And Other Virtual Assistants
By Mick Joest published
Rod Roddenberry shared details on the story.
Gene Roddenberry’s wife Majel Barrett was such an integral part of the Star Trek franchise that she’s often referred to as the franchise’s First Lady. Whether it was in her roles as Nurse Chapel, Number One, Lwaxana Troi (one of the many great characters of The Next Generation and other shows), or the voice of Federation starships and computers, her imprint is all over the franchise. What some might not know is that her influence extends far beyond that, as Barrett’s voice work in Trek ultimately inspired many popular virtual assistants like Alexa that we use today.
I recently spoke to Rod Roddenberry, the son of the late Majel Barett and Gene Roddenberry, about his mother’s legacy. I mentioned the factoid about creators at Google and Amazon crediting their ideas for virtual assistants to her, and Roddenberry filled in some blanks for me with the revelation that there once was an idea for her to be the actual voice of some of those products prior to her death in 2008:
Out of all the roles Majel Barrett played for Star Trek, there’s an argument to be made that the voice of ships and computers might be her biggest. Virtual assistants are a part of everyday life at this point and a huge example of science-fiction pop culture influencing our lives today.
Unfortunately, Majel Barrett’s voice isn’t currently used on every Google assistant or iPhone today, but it’s not for a lack of trying. Rod Roddenberry shared his eventual vision for hearing his mother’s voice on modern technology and how previous attempts to do so fell through.
It does definitely seem like the technology is available to fill in any missing gaps in Majel Barrett’s previously recorded speech. In an age where we can de-age actors (which is a controversial topic for some actors) and even create new audio from them using past footage, it’s definitely feasible to see Rod Roddenberry’s vision, and perhaps the vision of Star Trek fans, come true.
To learn there’s a library of recorded sounds for Majel Barrett’s voice is exciting, as it opens the door for future Star Trek creators to utilize that voice for their works. I mentioned how cool the possibility is to potentially hear her voice again as a computer, and he completely agreed.
Majel Barrett’s influence in Star Trek is prevalent in the old works, so it’d be cool to see her presence felt in the new works as well. Time will tell if that happens (though this offer was on the table back when Star Trek: Discovery was first announced), but hopefully, the world at large is able to find a way to continue to honor and recognize Barrett’s legacy.
Majel Barrett’s various works in Star Trek can be found in many of the classic franchise shows on Paramount+, all of which are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Now is also a great time to subscribe in general, as there are plenty of new Star Trek shows on the way in 2022.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.