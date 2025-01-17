Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Ravi Cabot-Conyers Opened Up To Us About Wim’s ‘Pivotal And Important’ Lightsaber Moment In The Season 1 Finale

Warning: SPOILERS for the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1 finale are ahead!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has finished its run on the 2025 TV schedule, and the Season 1 finale, titled “The Real Good Guys,” was notable in more ways than one. In addition to the backstory for Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood finally being revealed, Wim, played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, finally got to wield the lightsaber from Tak Rennod’s secret base properly after previously bungling the opportunity in “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates.” Cabot-Conyers described this as a “pivotal and important” moment for his character while opening up to CinemaBlend about what it was like shooting it.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Cabot-Conyers shortly after the release of the Skeleton Crew Season 1 finale to Disney+ subscription holders. Naturally I had to ask him during our conversation what it was like filming that scene, especially since I’m fairly certain Wim is the youngest primary character in a live-action Star Wars movie and TV show to wield a lightsaber. Here’s what he told me:

Oh my gosh. It was so exciting. When I found out I was gonna get to do that, I genuinely could not believe it. It was crazy. Reading it, I was like, ‘This is really gonna happen. This is really gonna be me.’ It's so interesting. I'd always wondered how they shot and filmed with the lightsabers. Because it's very interesting how it happens. It was basically, like, the handle to the lightsaber, the part that you hold. And then it was a little see-through rod that came out of it, and then there was somebody operating it, and then it lit up when it needed to. It was really cool. Such an amazing moment. It's so pivotal and important to Wim’s arc. I feel like his arc was wanting an adventure, experiencing the adventure, and then realizing how right he was in wanting an adventure because of how fun and exciting and thrilling it is, aside from the pirates and plunder [laughs] hat went on. But they did so many tight shots too of that little moment with the lightsaber, and oh my gosh, I felt so cool. [laugh]. It was so fun.

For most of “The Real Good Guys,” the lightsaber remained in Jod Na-Nawood’s possession as he coordinated his pirate crew’s invasion of At-Attin. He even demonstrated some decent proficiency with the weapon when he blocked some stun blasts aimed at him. This was because as a starving child, he’d been found by a Jedi and received some training in the ways of the Force, but his Master was killed either during Order 66 or early into the Empire’s reign.

However, during the struggle in the room containing the Supervisor, Wim and Fern were able to get the lightsaber away from Jod, and while the barrier surrounding At-Attin was destroyed, Wim ignited the blue blade. Rather than use the Force to take the weapon back or shoot the kids who’d foiled his plan, Jude Law’s character merely tossed his blaster aside and admitted defeat. There were a lot of moving pieces that coalesced into Wim getting to use the lightsaber, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers told me that whole sequence was his favorite to shoot while making Star Wars: Skeleton Crew when I brought up that topic. In his words:

Oh, that is so difficult. I think it's gotta be the scene from episode eight with the lightsaber, definitely. I feel like the whole sequence with Jod and Wendell and Farrah and Fern was so much fun to film. Oh gosh, that must have taken maybe a few weeks to film that whole sequence, ‘cause there's so much that goes on. There was so much stunt work that we did, which was so much fun. Like the whole part where I'm pulling the lightsaber and we have to fall backwards. Yeah, that was one that was definitely one of my favorite parts of that sequence to film. Obviously holding the lightsaber is one of the coolest things I've ever done [laughs]. Also just the whole interaction between Wim and Jod, amongst all of them, was fun in the sense that it was fun to film, but crazy exciting little sequence. I loved it.

Considering how enamored Wim was with tales of the Jedi before he went on his adventure with Neel, Fern and KB, getting to hold that lightsaber even for just a little bit must have been a dream come true. Admittedly, there was nothing to indicate during Skeleton Crew with Wim is Force-sensitive, but there’s nothing proving that he’s not either. Either way, if we see Wim again in one of the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, I’m hopeful he still has the lightsaber in his possession rather than it having been confiscated by the New Republic. With proper parental supervision, he deserves to at least learn the basics of using it.

Now that Skeleton Crew Season 1 is over and we await for on if Season 2 will happen, the next Star Wars small screen offering on the docket is Andor Season 2, which premieres on April 22. Ahsoka Season 2 is also on the way, though no release date for it has been set yet.