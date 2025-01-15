Skeleton Crew’s Ravi Cabot-Conyers Told Us How He Reacted When He Learned About The Big Twist For Jude Law’s Character: ‘There's So Much We Still Need To Figure Out About Him’

Warning: SPOILERS for the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode “The Real Good Guys” are ahead!

Although it’d been known for a long time that Jude Law was playing a important character in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew prior to the series launching to Disney+ subscription holders, there was a big reveal about Jod Na Nawood saved for the show’s arrival: he was a Force user. Granted, it was clarified by Episode 3 that Jod, a.k.a. Captain Silvo, was not actually a Jedi, but the mystery of how he was able to harness the energy field that binds all living things lingered… that is, until the season finale. With the Star Wars series having concluded its run on the 2025 TV schedule, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, who plays Wim, told CinemaBlend how he reacted when he learned about the twist for Law’s character.

In “The Real Good Guys,” Jod shared that the reason he was able to use the Force is because he’d briefly been trained by a Jedi when he was a kid on the streets struggling to survive. Sadly, this Jedi was killed as an enemy of the Republic before she could finish Jod’s training, although it was left ambiguous whether this happened during the gruesome Order 66 or if she was killed sometime during the Empire’s reign. In any case, during my interview with Cabot-Conyers about his work on Skeleton Crew following the release of the episode, he told me the following of how he reacted when he learned Jod’s full backstory:

I was so excited when I was reading the first few episodes and we didn't know too much about Jod, to find out, slowly discover who he was and what he's hiding, what he's not hiding. Because it is a little bit difficult to tell at the beginning whether he is lying about being a Jedi, lying about being Force-sensitive. There's so many mysteries. And Wim is trying to stay hopeful about whether he's a Jedi or not. He really wants to believe that he's a Jedi and that he'll really help us get home. But for me, I was almost sure from the start that he was gonna be a little bit conniving, that sort of energy. It’s so mysterious that he's Force-sensitive, supposedly. He's still a bad guy in a way. There's so much we still need to figure out about him, and I think that would be an exciting twist for Season 2 to see what goes on with him. And I'm really hoping there's a Season 2, I'm staying so hopeful.

I’ll admit that for most of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s run, I was skeptical about if Jod was actually using the Force or had some kind of device that allowed him to levitate objects. But eventually I came around, and when he also demonstrated some actual proficiency with the lightsaber when he blocked some stun blasts, that clinched it for me that he’d had at least some Jedi training, which was confirmed moments later. But as Ravi Cabot-Conyers laid out during our conversation, he was pretty confident early on that there was something sketchy going with Jod, although the actor also acknowledged that there’s still a lot more exploration that needs to be done with the character.

By the end of the Skeleton Crew Season 1 finale, New Republic X-Wings arrived to shoot down Jod Na Nawood’s ship and quash his pirate crew’s invasion of At Attin, and Jude Law’s character simply watched his plans crumble rather than try to make a run for it. No doubt he’ll be arrested by the New Republic, but given everything Jod did this season, I was curious if Cabot-Conyers thought the antagonist could be redeemed. He answered:

1,000,000%. 1,000,000%? I think he definitely could turn things around, and that would definitely be exciting for Wim, you know?

At the time of this writing, there’s been no word about if Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will return for a second season, but I’d also be interested to see how Wim would react to Jod Na Nahwood changing his ways. He was clearly disappointed when he started realizing what kind of a person the pirate really was, but Ravi Cabot-Conyers seems confident that there’s a way for Jod to step into the light. Of course, then there’s the matter of how Jod would be able to go adventuring again if Season 2 happens since he’s going to be sent to prison, but those are details that can be figured out later.

You can watch the entirety of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1 on Disney+ now. Next up on the upcoming Star Wars TV shows lineup is Andor Season 2, which premieres April 22.