Stars On Mars' Natasha Leggero Gets Honest About Being 'Scared' Of Ronda Rousey Before Doing The Show
The comedian was a bit rattled by the fighter.
Ronda Rousey may be a former host Saturday Night Live host and had various roles in Hollywood, but those credentials aren't what most people typically discuss when referring to her. Her career as a professional fighter is what usually takes precedence. Whether it's the UFC or the WWE, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey is going to show up and be as brutal as she needs to be to get the job done. She's a true badass, though that reputation can apparently result in others having some preconceived notions about her. Comedian Natasha Leggero confessed to CinemaBlend that she was "scared" to meet Rousey when she did Stars On Mars and broke down her reason for being intimidated.
Natasha Leggero spoke to CinemaBlend about her Stars On Mars exit as well as life alongside the various celebrities inside the simulation. I asked the comic if there was anyone she felt she had the wrong impression of when she started the show, and she was quick to say that Ronda Rousey wasn't anything like she expected her to be:
Ronda Rousey can probably kick the ass of 90% of the people living in the Stars On Mars habitat, but that doesn't mean she's actively looking to do so. Natasha Leggero learned she had nothing to be afraid of when it came to interacting with the fighter, most of the time. There's no denying that Rousey showed some of her fiery side when her cohorts nearly failed the challenge she was team leader for. However, that could've just been her competitive spirit coming out.
As for Natasha Leggero, she exited Stars On Mars on the same episode as Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz, whose departure was a long time coming. The show documented Schwartz's lack of competence in competitive events quite extensively, but there wasn't as much said about Leggero's exit. She told CB that she had more or less signaled to the rest of the cast that she was ready to go home, making their decision during the double-elimination quite easy.
Fox's latest reality series has been a thrill to watch thus far and is certainly worth catching up on with a Hulu subscription. I'm not sure who might make it to the very end, though I'd be lying if I said Ronda Rousey wasn't on my short list of competitors most likely to win the whole thing. The other person who comes to mind would be host William Shatner due to his experience with space in real life and through what he's learned as a Star Trek alum. We'll see how Rousey and co. continue to fair -- and whether she is ever required to break out the combat moves Natasha Leggero was so familiar with.
Stars On Mars airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The series will return with a new episode on July 10th, so be prepared for another week of challenges and the opportunity to see another celebrity escorted off "Mars."
