‘Bummed And Devastated’: Nikki Garcia Reacts To Her Happy Gilmore 2 Role Being Cut

Being a celebrity doesn’t make you immune to being cut from a 2025 movie like Happy Gilmore 2. Much like John Malkovich’s deletion from The Fantastic Four: First Steps , there’s a new entry on the list of cut content fans are going to want to see. Sadly, WWE superstar Nikki Garcia is the latest actor to be left on the cutting room floor, as her part in the Happy Gilmore 2 cast was severely cut down.

Engaging in some bittersweet feelings during the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show , Nikki and her sister Brie talked about the whirlwind experience that saw the former attending the big premiere for this Netflix subscription driver. While she didn’t know for sure what her cinematic fate would be, she did share some early indicators that saw this revelation not totally catching her by surprise:

I remember hearing months ago that 20 minutes was gonna have to be cut out; and I’ve been praying that it wouldn’t be my stuff. Well, guess what? All of my talking stuff got cut. … The characters that I had to work with, a majority of our funny scenes got taken out, but I get, when I'm watching the whole thing, for 20 minutes to be taken out and to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, it had to happen.

After listening to one half of The Garcia Twins go into her premiere journey, which included a very expensive Uber to pick up some casual sports attire, the end result really is a bummer. That sentiment is only amplified when we learn, in response to Brie Garcia’s query on when she found out, that Nikki only confirmed she was cut while she was watching Happy Gilmore 2.

While Nikki Garcia maintained her gratitude through this story, she is only human. Describing her upset in a little more detail, the recently returned WWE personality balanced out her sadness with some praise for the finished product:

I mean, I'm not gonna lie. Inside, I was really bummed and devastated. … I almost wish I knew. Especially because I did media right before that, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, and this character and Medusa,’ like you don't even end up knowing my name, but it's okay. Honestly, the movie is so good. It's the best movie I've seen in years. I'm not even just saying that.

Nikki Garcia’s candor on social media and in interviews has shown us that she’s not afraid to share her true feelings at any moment. So reading her genuine excitement about the movie, even in the face of her own sadness, helps bring us all back to the green with happiness. Which makes the final upside a nice cap to the anecdote at hand.

Fans of Ms. Garcia will still be able to see her in the picture, alongside fellow wrestling phenoms like Becky Lynch - and you can even get a taste of what’s to come. In fact, you can still see her in Happy Gilmore 2 ’s trailer if you skip to 01:44 in the video below:

Oh, I totally want to see the cut footage from this rowdy bunch of golf spectators. At the same time, I’m totally looking forward to this long-awaited Happy Gilmore legacy-quel - which is set to debut this Friday, only on Netflix.