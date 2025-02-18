I'm Still Thinking About FBI: Most Wanted's Gruesome Meat Tenderizer Moment, And I Totally Missed The Director's 'Little Switcheroo' That Made It Work
Director Milena Govich broke down how it actually worked out.
When it comes to killer openings to episodes of CBS' FBI shows, FBI: Most Wanted can always be counted on to deliver something truly gruesome to set up the chase for the fugitive of the week. The show is going strong in the 2025 TV schedule when it comes to creative new ways of kicking off brutal new cases, and I'm still thinking about an incident with a meat tenderizer days after the episode aired. Fortunately, I'd spoken with director Milena Govich about the installment, called "Do You Realize?" and airing on February 11, and she explained what made it look so good.
Milena Govich has directed on multiple series throughout the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe and even briefly starred on Law & Order, but "Do You Realize?" presented some unique challenges. I spoke with her after watching the episode's opener with the killer of the week heating up a meat tenderizer and then branding one of his victims before shooting him to death. If you missed the sequence or just want to rewatch it, you can find it streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. In fact, you may just need to revisit those first couple of minutes after reading what the director shared!
On the subject of the meat tenderizer sequence, Milena Govich explained that it was "a combination of special effects, which are practical onset things that are happening, and visual effects." She went on to shed some extra behind-the-scenes light to CinemaBlend:
I did in fact go back and rewatch the opener (more than once) after Govich's breakdown of how the FBI: Most Wanted team made it work with the switch happening just off camera, proving that the effects team goes above and beyond just as much as the stunt team that earned Emmy nominations. I noted to the director that I'd assumed there was a bigger cut in the episode to make the sequence happen, and she went on:
If I'd had to guess where visual effects were used to create the burn marks, I would have had it backwards! FBI: Most Wanted made the most of TV magic to make the sequence that was so bad for the characters look so good for viewers from home. Interestingly, makeup department head John Perkins also came to Most Wanted with experience in the wider Dick Wolf world, with stints on Law & Order: SVU as well as Law & Order.
It remains to be seen what kind of gruesome openers are still in store for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 on CBS, but it's a safe bet that those first few minutes of each episode aren't going to be the faint of heart. Then again, anybody who has watched FBI and then FBI: International on Tuesday nights ahead of Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET surely has nerves of steel when it comes to TV crime.
While Most Wanted is arguably the most gruesome of the three with its late time slot, the crew of FBI and Fly Team of International aren't exactly called in for petty crimes!
