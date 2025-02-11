FBI: Most Wanted's Task Force Is Facing Some Tough Questions In Next Episode, But The Director Shares What's 'Very Lucky'
Director Milena Govich opened up about the big questions facing the team this week.
The agents of FBI: Most Wanted's Task Force face tough questions on a weekly basis, but the next episode in the 2025 TV schedule will require Remy and Co. to take a closer look than usual at the motives driving a killer. Milena Govich, who fans of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe might know best from her brief stint as Det. Nina Cassady on Law & Order, is also a prolific director in the Wolf world, and she returned to Most Wanted to helm the episode. Speaking with CinemaBlend, she opened up about the particular challenges facing the team this week and more!
The next new episode of Most Wanted – called "Do You Realize??" – airs on Tuesday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and will feature the return of Steven Williams as Ray Cannon Sr. While Ray's dad coming back won't be without complications, the case of the week is more than a little twisty in Philadelphia with a double homicide and a 14-year-old girl being abducted. When I spoke with Milena Govich about what's to come, she previewed the questions needing answered:
There may be more to the murderer's motive than usual this time around, so it should be interesting to see the reactions from the various members of the Task Force. The trailer for "Do You Realize??" suggests that their sympathies might be limited by the end, if Hana is going to be held at gunpoint at some point! Milena Govich went on:
In a fun twist, Keon Bowman is also a vet of other Wolf Entertainment projects, as he appeared in a tense episode of Chicago Med in 2024. As for Lauren Chanel, she's a veteran of The CW's All American after an episode back in 2022. The Most Wanted director only had good things to say about the duo in an episode that she also described as "challenging."
And Milena Govich's new episode of FBI: Most Wanted wasn't her first, as she directed seven previous episodes across the six seasons so far, including the one that introduced Steven Williams as Ray Sr. Elsewhere in the Dick Wolf world, she also directed FBI, FBI: International, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire.
When I noted to the actor/director that FBI: Most Wanted's action sequences tend to be quite cinematic for the small screen (to the point that it was nominated for Emmys in two stunt categories), she weighed in on making that kind of action happen on the timetable of a network TV show:
With the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted as her eighth, Milena Govich ties her Chicago Med record of directing the most episodes for a single show. So, does she develop a shorthand on a show that she returns to direct multiple times? Govich confirmed that's the case, and went on:
Fans will have to tune in tonight to see just what kind of crazy ideas Govich brought to the Task Force this time around, but the earliest footage certainly looks like it'll be action-packed. Check out the trailer for the February 11 installment of FBI: Most Wanted:
As always, you can find new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, following FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI at 8 p.m. ET. All three shows stream their newest episodes for fans with a Paramount+ subscription, while earlier seasons of both Most Wanted and International are available with a Peacock subscription.
