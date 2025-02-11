FBI: Most Wanted's Task Force Is Facing Some Tough Questions In Next Episode, But The Director Shares What's 'Very Lucky'

The agents of FBI: Most Wanted's Task Force face tough questions on a weekly basis, but the next episode in the 2025 TV schedule will require Remy and Co. to take a closer look than usual at the motives driving a killer. Milena Govich, who fans of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe might know best from her brief stint as Det. Nina Cassady on Law & Order, is also a prolific director in the Wolf world, and she returned to Most Wanted to helm the episode. Speaking with CinemaBlend, she opened up about the particular challenges facing the team this week and more!

The next new episode of Most Wanted – called "Do You Realize??" – airs on Tuesday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and will feature the return of Steven Williams as Ray Cannon Sr. While Ray's dad coming back won't be without complications, the case of the week is more than a little twisty in Philadelphia with a double homicide and a 14-year-old girl being abducted. When I spoke with Milena Govich about what's to come, she previewed the questions needing answered:

This is a pretty unique one, because the perpetrators are very young and from the foster care system, and so there's some question about, how much is our perpetrator inflicting something on other people, or how much is he potentially defending himself and those he loves?

There may be more to the murderer's motive than usual this time around, so it should be interesting to see the reactions from the various members of the Task Force. The trailer for "Do You Realize??" suggests that their sympathies might be limited by the end, if Hana is going to be held at gunpoint at some point! Milena Govich went on:

These are younger actors. They're a little bit older than the age that they're playing, but they're still very young. Our two main guest stars on the episode were just phenomenal, Lauren Chanel and Keon Bowman. They were so prepared and so game to try stuff, and I think we got some really wonderful performances from them.

In a fun twist, Keon Bowman is also a vet of other Wolf Entertainment projects, as he appeared in a tense episode of Chicago Med in 2024. As for Lauren Chanel, she's a veteran of The CW's All American after an episode back in 2022. The Most Wanted director only had good things to say about the duo in an episode that she also described as "challenging."

And Milena Govich's new episode of FBI: Most Wanted wasn't her first, as she directed seven previous episodes across the six seasons so far, including the one that introduced Steven Williams as Ray Sr. Elsewhere in the Dick Wolf world, she also directed FBI, FBI: International, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire.

When I noted to the actor/director that FBI: Most Wanted's action sequences tend to be quite cinematic for the small screen (to the point that it was nominated for Emmys in two stunt categories), she weighed in on making that kind of action happen on the timetable of a network TV show:

It is challenging, to say the least. [laughs] But that's also the fun of doing a show like this. We basically shoot half of an action movie every eight or nine days, so it's an incredibly tight and stressful schedule, but we're getting to do such great things and such exciting stunts and special effects and visual effects. So I really enjoy the challenge of that. We also are very lucky on FBI: Most Wanted that we have a fantastic crew and a fantastic producing team. I can come in as the director and have all the ideas I want, but if I don't have the people that can help me execute on time and on budget, then it doesn't matter. Can't do it. So it's very much a team effort.

With the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted as her eighth, Milena Govich ties her Chicago Med record of directing the most episodes for a single show. So, does she develop a shorthand on a show that she returns to direct multiple times? Govich confirmed that's the case, and went on:

I've done quite a few episodes of FBI: Most Wanted and much of the crew is the same as it has been for the last several seasons, so I've definitely developed some really wonderful relationships. I'm very close with the director of photography on this episode, Ludovic Littee, and the producers. Ken Girotti, who's the producing director, is always very supportive of ideas when the directors come in. You do develop a shorthand, and I think more importantly, you develop a level of trust. Because when you've been able to come in as a director and execute on episodes that have turned out well, the next time I come back and say, 'Oh, I've got this crazy idea too!' [laughs] They're more likely to say yes and try to help me figure it out.

Fans will have to tune in tonight to see just what kind of crazy ideas Govich brought to the Task Force this time around, but the earliest footage certainly looks like it'll be action-packed. Check out the trailer for the February 11 installment of FBI: Most Wanted:

FBI: Most Wanted 6x11 Promo "Do You Realize??" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

As always, you can find new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, following FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI at 8 p.m. ET. All three shows stream their newest episodes for fans with a Paramount+ subscription, while earlier seasons of both Most Wanted and International are available with a Peacock subscription.