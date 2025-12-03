I Can’t Get Over The Housemaid Movie’s Punny 3-Word Response To Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Rocking The Red Carpet In Plunging Dresses

Some red carpet looks simply speak for themselves, and sometimes a movie’s official social media accounts decides to speak for them — with a perfectly timed pun. That’s exactly what happened when Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried stepped out for the premiere of their 2025 movie release, The Housemaid, in a pair of jaw-dropping, plunging gowns that instantly lit up social feeds. The film’s team clearly saw an opportunity and took it, posting a sly three-word caption that captured the vibe better than anything else online.

Between Sweeney shimmering in silver and Seyfried glowing in pink, they look like a glam noir duo who could solve a crime and steal your heart before dessert. Or, as The Housemaid’s official Instagram put it in their three-word response:

Dressed to kill.

And honestly, it’s hard to argue with that. Take a look at the pair of A-listers in the images below from the premiere of their upcoming book-to-screen adaptation.

(Image credit: (Photo by Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images))

The punny caption is a perfect way to comment on the pics, play into the tension of the upcoming The Housemaid adaptation, and use a bit of stylized danger in its marketing. Nothing sells that mood like two leads strolling onto the red carpet looking like they’re about to headline a vintage thriller. The HBO mainstay’s silver gown, complete with a dramatic feathered wrap, felt like Old Hollywood glamour turned up to eleven. Seyfried’s soft pink dress, all ruching and effortless elegance, paired beautifully with it — a perfect tonal contrast that still read cohesive.

And because these two can’t just look good — they have to have fun — Sweeney later shared a shot on Instagram Stories that fully committed to the bit. In the clip, Seyfried holds a massive cake-cutting knife with the exact facial expression of someone who just realized they’ve been cast as the final girl. The Anyone But You actress captioned the image, wishing her costar, Seyfriend, a happy birthday. If you needed further blade-shaped proof that these two understand the assignment, there it is.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

The playful exchange is also a pitch-perfect way to boost The Housemaid. If you’re not familiar with it, the upcoming psychological thriller is adapted from Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel. Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie Calloway, a young woman fresh out of prison with a past she’s trying to outrun, who lands one of the only jobs available to her: working as a housemaid for a wealthy family. Amanda Seyfried plays Nina Winchester, the icy-warm-icy-again matriarch whose shifting moods keep Millie constantly off balance. What follows is a tense, twisty power struggle that feels tailor-made for the big screen.

And the movie’s social team clearly knows exactly what it has. Leaning into the stars’ chemistry and their killer red carpet looks, the account’s three-word caption — “Dressed to kill” — lands with precision. It’s playful, it matches the film’s sleek psychological-thriller energy, which you can see on display in the movie's trailer, and it shows the team understands how to keep the buzz going without giving anything away.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Red carpet moments can blur together this time of year, but every so often, one hits the perfect intersection of glamor and personality. Sidney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried pulled that off effortlessly, turning a simple photo op into a moment that felt almost cinematic. So yes, they were dressed to kill, and I’m so here for it.

The Housemaid hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.