I Wasn't Ready For Blond Anne Hathaway's New Movie To Look Like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour With Witches, But I'm All In Now

Just a few weeks after the first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 dropped and got fans talking about Meryl Streep’s next team-up with Anne Hathaway, the latter has taken centerstage in another preview, this time for a delightfully wicked new movie that has a completely different kind of fashion sense. The debut trailer for A24’s “psychosexual pop thriller” Mother Mary has arrived, and it’s kinda like if Taylor Swift suddenly went goth in the middle of her reality-warping Eras Tour.

Hathaway, who has a whopping four new projects among the 2026 movie releases, delivers a shock right out of the gate with a head full of blonde hair instead of her usual dark tresses. And that’s before all the music comes into it. Check out the full Mother Mary trailer below.

With A24 as a distributor, you just know Mother Mary is going to be disturbing in a very special and signature way, and the trailer does a great job of building up the long-gestating tension between Hathaway’s pop star Mother Mary and fashion designer Sam, portrayed by Emmy winner Michaela Coel. At whatever point in the past, their paths split once the singer’s career took off and reached a point where Sam no longer felt comfortable. Expect some kind of an awkward reveal there.

Really, though, the studio and filmmakers have kept a pretty tight lid on what to expect from Mother Mary, and I’m almost more confused by the usage of the tagline “This is not a ghost story,” since it doesn’t look anything like a ghost story. It looks more like a less winking version of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, a movie I thought was fun enough despite its story issues. But Mother Mary seems far more invested in the obsessive nature of its pop star and her dress-making muse, as opposed to outlying threats. Unless we're considering Sam one of those.

(Image credit: A24)

The concert set pieces look awesome, and appear to be on a grand enough scale that Eras Tour frequenters would feel right at home. Adding even more Taylor Swift vibes to the mix is the musical talent of her award-winning go-to producer Jack Antonoff, who co-produced the faux Mother Mary’s music along with Charli XCX and FKA Twigs. So even if the movie ends up being a bust, the soundtrack will no doubt have some bops and bangers.

Adding to the talented mix is Mother Mary’s writer and director David Lowery, who has helmed quite a few celebrated features, from Ain’t Them Bodies Saints to The Green Knight to Pete’s Dragon. He also wrote and directed 2017’s A Ghost Story, but I don’t think that’s what his newest movie’s tag line is referring to. Right?

For what it's worth, another promotional phrasing being touted is "Some Feuds Will Haunt You," and that one does make it sound ghostly. But what kind of feud did Mary and Sam go through, and can the singer trust her former designer to come through with what she needs, or will revenge be as much of the fabric as anything else?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So this definitely isn't the Christmas movie Anne Hathaway still wants to make, but it looks like her character might be deserving of coal (or Coel?) in her stocking. Check out Mother Mary when it hits theaters in April 2026.