Regretting You Has An Adorable Ending, But Mason Thames And Mckenna Grace Told Me It Almost Wrapped Up Differently

Spoilers for Regretting You can be found throughout this story. If you haven't caught the movie yet, don't say I didn't warn you!

2025 movie releases may not be chock full of romance movies, but in Regretting You, there are actually two love stories to fall for based on Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us book. One is between Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace’s Miller and Clara, and another is between Allison Williams and Dave Franco’s Morgan and Jonah. I'm especially not over the coming-of-age storyline between Miller and Clara, but during CinemaBlend's interviews with the cast, we learned how it could have been different. Let's get into it.

The Regretting You Ending Between Clara And Jonah

In Regretting You, Mckenna Grace's Clara is dealing with a lot of transition and sadness in her life following the sudden death of her father (Scott Eastwood), and her mom (Williams) isn't taking it so well either. But, one major bright spot of it all is her blooming romance with Miller throughout the film. However, things get a little rocky for the young couple after her birthday dinner where the couple end up fighting, and leaving things on bad terms.

Clara's rough birthday dinner leads to her and her mother finally reconciling with Morgan finally telling her daughter that her father and her aunt were secretly having an affair – hence why Morgan has been having such a particularly rough time handling things as of late. The revelation allows Clara to understand what's been going on with Morgan, and both women decide they deserve to be happy. It lead Clara to surprise Miller at his place of work in a movie theater for an epic kiss, and the movie ends with Miller asking Clara to prom with a cute video her made for her, and word that they are both going to the same performing arts college.

How Regretting You's Ending Could Have Been Different

When I asked Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace about the ending during CinemaBlend's Regretting You interviews, they talked about one former version of the movie they wish they got to do. Per Thames' words:

Fun fact: That scene where Clara runs and jumps on Miller, it was supposed to be raining… Obviously not in [the movie theater], but she walks in from the rain and she's all soaked. I guess they just didn't do that at the end of the day.

So, the circumstances around the kiss were almost different. In fact, rather than Clara and Miller having an iconic kissing in the rain moment, it ended up that Morgan and Jonah got one instead. As Grace said:

[We didn’t shoot it]. It just ended up that they did that for Morgan. Morgan had all the dramatic rain… We just had to make out in a public movie [theater].

Honestly, I totally get why Morgan and Jonah get the kiss in the rain. Their love story has spanned over 15 years, starting with when they were teenagers, so it's a lot more hard earned. (Oh, and Grace told me a hilarious story about Franco playing a 17-year-old in the movie).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grace and Thames may not have gotten a kiss-in-the-rain moment, but they are already lined up to work together again in an upcoming Green Day-centered movie called New Years Rev, and based on their reactions to a popular Tangled fancast, they could have many more projects together to come.