New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 7 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 20 - 26)
Weapons makes its streaming debut just in time for Halloween, but that's not all on the way this week.
October is coming to a close, but the spooky season is far from over. This week sees a pair of new series that are likely to send chills down your spine, along with much more family-friendly fare and the return of a fan favorite romantic comedy. There’s something for everybody this week.
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle - October 22 (Hulu)
1992’s The Hand That Rocks The Cradle was number one at the domestic box office for a month. While the remake (which sees Mary Elizabeth Winstead take over from Rebecca De Mornay) will only be available with a Hulu Subscription, we can guess that Disney hopes this film about a woman who becomes a nanny to terrorize a family she believes wronged her will be just as successful.
Lazarus - October 22 (Prime Video)
Mystery and thriller author Harlan Coben has written numerous bestsellers. In 2022, he signed a deal with Amazon, which led to a well-received adaptation of his novel Shelter. The newest project from this partnership (available with a Prime Video subscription) is Lazarus, starring Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin as a son who begins to see the dead following the apparent suicide of his father.
Nobody Wants This, Season 2 - October 23 (Netflix)
The hit romantic comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody returns for a second season as your favorite couple continues to deal with the beautiful and complicated relationship. Despite the title, it seems clear that everybody with a Netflix subscription wants this.
Weapons - October 24 (HBO Max)
A last-minute addition to this list, it was just announced this past Friday that one of the best movies of 2024 so far, Weapons, will be making its streaming debut this week. Make sure you have your HBO Max subscription ready because you won't want to miss this wild ride.
LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins - October 24 (Disney+)
It’s still going to be a few years before fans get the long-awaited Frozen 3, but those who let it go (sorry) will have some new Frozen fun available with their Disney+ subscription in the form of the latest Disney and LEGO animated collaboration. LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins sees the Duke of Weselton use the sea birds as an army to attack Arrendale. Several members of the Frozen voice cast, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad, all reprise their roles.
A House of Dynamite - October 24 (Netflix)
From the director of Zero Dark Thirty comes A House of Dynamite. With a stellar cast including Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, and more, the new film from Kathryn Bigelow sees an apparent ICBM launch against the U.S., and the government must take what little time it has left to figure out the right way to respond, and possibly avoid the end of the world.
IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 - October 26 (HBO Max)
IT is considered by many to be Stephen King’s greatest work. It’s a story so big it required two films to tell the whole story. And yet, the story isn’t quite complete. From Andy Muschietti (the director of IT) comes IT: Welcome To Derry, which serves as a prequel to the films that explore the evil that came to town in the years before. Be sure to have your HBO Max subscription to check out this one.
Halloween is almost here, so we can bet that a few spooky surprises will be in store on your favorite streaming platform next week. Be sure to check back here to see what’s coming to Netflix, Disney+, and all the rest.
