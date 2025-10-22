‘A Mental-Instability Contest.’ Critics Have Seen The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, And Opinions Of The Hulu Remake Are Mixed
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe star.
Back in 1992, Rebecca De Mornay brought terror to the big screen as a grieving nanny bent on revenge in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, and now that sexy thriller has been remade for a new generation. Premiering on the 2025 movie calendar on October 22 (and available to stream with a Hulu subscription) the new Hand That Rocks the Cradle brings two modern-day scream queens together, so do critics think it’s a worthy remake?
Maika Monroe stars as Polly Murphy, a nanny with ulterior motives who gets hired by Caitlyn and Miguel Morales (Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Raúl Castillo). In CinemaBlend’s review of Hulu’s The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Eric Eisenberg says Winstead and Monroe make a great on-screen pair, and this is definitely one to add to your watchlist this Halloween. He rates it 4 out of 5 stars and writes:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap says the new horror movie is smart, but not as thrilling as its 1992 counterpart. Still, the critic writes, that’s better than a superficial remake that merely retreads tired story beats. In Bibbiani’s words:
David Rooney of THR says director Michelle Garza Cervera blurs the line between victim and villain in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, and while this is far from the worst unnecessary remake, it still is one. Its release on Hulu further cements its fate as quickly forgettable, Rooney says, writing:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives the movie a C-, writing that while the lead actresses are a formidable pair, the movie subs what could have been a provocative exploration of feminism with an unsatisfying and suspense-free story of how hurt women hurt women. Ehrlich continues:
Siddhant Adlakha of Variety says the movie introduces plenty of intrigue, including the mystery behind Polly’s intentions, the queer subplot and the way the fractured cinematography adds to the characters’ discombobulation. However, the final act is just no fun, Adlakha says, writing:
It sounds like there are some interesting additions to the 2025 version of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle to differentiate it from the 1992 original. While the critics seem to have enjoyed the performances, many think the themes that the remake introduce aren’t explored deeply enough.
If this sounds like a movie that interests you, it is available to stream now, and if not, there are plenty of other Hulu thrillers like Run to check out on the streaming service.
