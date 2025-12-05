The Director Of The Ninja Turtles Short Running With The SpongeBob Movie Explained Why They Went So Obscure With The Villain
Talk about a deep cut.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was met with critical acclaim upon its release in 2023, making it unsurprising when Paramount Pictures greenlit a sequel in early 2024. While we’re still two years away from seeing what’s in store for Mutant Mayhem 2, the good news is these versions of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael have appearances set on the 2025 movies schedule before it ends. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey will be attached to The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants in a few weeks, and Kent Seki, the director of the short film, shared with CinemaBlend why one of the Turtles’ more obscure villains was selected for this story.
Without going into spoilers, Chrome Alone 2 sees the Turtles going to New Jersey after seeing a commercial advertising the Tubular Tortoise Karate Warriors, i.e. knockoff toys based off them. Upon arriving at the Authentic Imitations Toy Company headquarters in Newark, they run into the robot known as Chrome Dome, voiced by The Office’s Zach Woods. Chrome Dome certainly isn’t on the same popularity level as TMNT baddies like Shredder and Krang, so when I asked Seki why he was a good fit for this short film, he answered:
Chrome Dome was introduced in Season 5 of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series as a robotic member of the Foot Clan, and he was later depicted in a few episodes of the 2012 animated series (both of which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription). So a lot of people will be learning about this villain for the first time when they watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey, but as Kent Seki told me, this worked to the creative team’s advantage since it gave them more freedom to tweak him as they saw fit and not worry about how TMNT fans would react. While Chrome Dome’s “in-person” look hasn’t been revealed yet, this is how he’s presented in the toy commercial mentioned earlier from a Chrome Alone 2 clip released in October.
Again, I’m not going to spill any details about what happens when Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael cross paths with Zach Woods’ Chrome Dome. However, Seki also said this to me during the interview when I inquired about the one aspect he’s most proud of in this short film:
The director added that Zach Woods is “unbelievably funny” in the role, so perhaps Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey will actually end up becoming the most recognized version of the character. That doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that we’ll see him in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2. After all, the first movie set the stage for Shredder, the Turtles’ arch-nemesis, to enter the picture.
In any case, check out Chrome Alone 2 on the big screen once The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants comes out on December 19. Mutant Mayhem 2 will follow on September 17, 2027, and it was also announced earlier this week that the new live-action TMNT reboot is set for release on November 17, 2028.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
