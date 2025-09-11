Eenie Meanie's Ending Is Proof Of How Important A Movie's Final 10 Minutes Can Be

Spoiler Warning: Major Eenie Meanie spoilers below. Please check it out with a Hulu subscription before proceeding.

It isn’t all that rare for a good movie to be ruined by a bad ending. Either it’s because a director wasn’t able to stick the landing or because a plot twist made everything messy, we’ve seen it countless times over the years. But what happens when an okay-at-best movie turns into something better because of its ending?

That recently happened when I watched the Eenie Meanie ending. This new 2025 movie starring Sarama Weaving as a reluctant getaway driver pulling off a heist to save the life of her unborn child’s father was fine for the most part, but everything that went down in the final 10 minutes showed me just how important a film’s final stretch can be. Let me explain.

I'm Going To Be Honest, I Wasn't Really Vibing With Eenie Meanie

When I watched the Eenie Meanie trailer over the summer, I thought that Shawn Simmons’ crime flick looked like a lot of fun. Samara Weaving has given some great performances over the years, the supporting cast has some heavy hitters, and I love a good heist movie, so it seemed like something I would love. However, I wasn’t vibing with it, like, at all.

It’s not that it's a bad movie; it’s just that I have experienced this story countless times over the years. The emotional beats, the action sequences, the planning, the on-again, off-again romance between Edie (Samara Weaving) and John (Karl Glusman), all of it just didn’t work for me, and I was ready to write it off.

However, Edie's Decision At The End Legitimately Caught Me Off Guard

During the Eenie Meanie ending, after Edie and John successfully pull off the heist, the pregnant getaway driver does something that legitimately caught me off guard by shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend. This shocking decision, which resulted in me rewinding a few seconds to make sure I saw it right, sort of blew me away.

I thought the movie would end with Edie and John starting a new life as parents, but instead it concludes with the main character deciding to prevent her ex from making even more mistakes later on down the road and making things even more difficult for her soon-to-be-born child. Though shocking, it makes perfect sense considering everything Edie went through up to that point, and her stopping a vicious cycle was such a daring choice.

Eenie Meanie Sticking The Landing Changed The Way I Saw This Movie

A movie sticking the landing can do wonders for it, and that’s the case here. Though I don’t think it’s the best movie of the year or anything like that (I don’t think it’s trying to be), I do think it’s better because of how well it sticks the landing. If you had asked me earlier in the story (even during the heist), I wouldn’t necessarily call this a good flick, but that quickly changed.

The final 10 minutes of the movie aren’t just shocking for the sake of being shocking. In fact, the scene where Edie does the deed is the culmination of a life of being around people constantly screwing up and making life messy, cruel, and unpredictable for her. With a child on the way, Edie wants to start a new chapter, and this is the only way.

Eenie Meanie is available on Hulu right now, along with a large number of other great new and recent movies streaming.