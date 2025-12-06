The Key Way Thunderbolts*’ Post-Credits Scene Marked A ‘First’ For Some MCU Stars, And Why It Makes Me Excited For Avengers: Doomsday
More of this, please.
As much action, humor and emotional heft the movie possesses, Marvel’s Thunderbolts* also delivers a massive post-credits scene. The scene in question sees the recently established New Avengers discussing recent events at their headquarters before noticing the arrival of an interdimensional vessel owned by the Fantastic Four. Behind-the-scenes details on the scene are still dropping, and it now seems the scene marked a “first” for some of the actors. And this reveal now has me excited for the next Avengers movie.
It’s since been revealed that the aforementioned end-credits moment is a scene from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and was helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Given the scene was devised long after Thunderbolts* wrapped and shortly before filming for Doomsday commenced, the creative team was in a unique position. Gavin Bocquet, the production designer on the upcoming superhero movie, recently recalled the challenge and explained how he and his collaborators went old-school for aspects of the scene:
Of course, what we’re talking about here are tried-and-true practical effects, which have become something of a novelty in the era of advanced VFX. I love this tidbit that Bocquet shared with Young Indy Chroniclers (as seen on YouTube). The sheer notion of there being a working monitor showing the FF’s ship arriving and there even being a New York backdrop instead of a blue screen just makes me smile. Based on Bocquet’s comments, this was refreshing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars involved in the shoot:
By this point, MCU regulars like Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh have had plenty of experience acting against blue and green screens due to copious amounts of effects needing to be added later. I love the idea of them walking onto a set and being surprised at just how much of the elements are practically done. The reason all of this makes me excited for Doomsday is that the practical approach won’t be limited to this one scene. Bocquet acknowledged that while such practical effects couldn’t be done all the time, given the nature of the film, he later said the Russos did “like” the idea of employing practical elements when they could.
It’s understandable as to why not many of the MCU films or TV shows commonly make use of practical effects, considering they tell larger-than-life stories about gods, aliens and more. However, there are some films for which a lot of details were captured in-camera, with Chloé Zhao’s underrated Eternals being a prime example. Zhao’s approach was refreshing and, with that, I’m not curious to see what Gavin Bocquet, the Russos and co. do with their highly anticipated superhero epic.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
MCU fans who can't get enough of the franchise's movies and TV shows should sign up for Disney+ ASAP. Pay $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or go with the ad-free option, which costs $18.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream Thunderbolts* and a host of other MCU films using a Disney+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.