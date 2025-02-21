‘She’s Full Of Surprises’: Suits LA’s Lex Scott Davis Shares Why Viewers Will Like Her Character In The NBC Spinoff, And I Absolutely Agree

In a few days, Suits LA will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, following roughly five and a half years after Suits concluded its nine-season run on USA Network, and two years after the series blew up on Netflix. One of the primary characters viewers will follow along with in this piece of NBC programming is Erica Rollins, played by Florida Man’s Lex Scott Davis. For those of you wondering about what Erica brings to the table in Suits LA, Davis explained to CinemaBlend why she thinks viewers will like her character as the spinoff goes along, and I’m in agreement with the answer she provided.

Early on in my conversation with Davis about Suits LA, which will also be streamable with a Peacock subscription, I asked the actress what she’s enjoyed most about playing Erica so far and what the key thing about her character is that she thinks will captivate audiences. She responded to me with the following:

I think viewers will really love her strength and her confidence in fighting for what she believes in, whether it's for herself or for her clients or for Ted. I'm really inspired by her wanting to stand up for herself and and ask for what she deserves in the workplace. I only imagine that other women in particular will be inspired by the same thing and the same themes, but also it's really cool to see how she was embraced when she spoke up and how much she was heard by her male counterparts. So that is is a wonderful thing to explore, and then also just how funny she is. She actually has quite a sense of humor, which has been really fun for me to explore. She's just full of surprises, this Erica. I think people will dig what we're doing.

Having been afforded the privilege of seeing the first three Suits LA episodes early (not to worry, I won’t share any spoilers), Lex Scott Davis nails it with this description of Erica Rollins. As one of the attorneys working at the law firm run by Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, Erica exudes confidence and doesn’t shy away for asking and fighting for what she wants, both professionally and personally. Throw in her unique sense of humor, and I don’t think Erica will have any trouble collecting fans once Suits LA gets underway.

Davis and Amell are joined in Suits LA’s main cast by Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg, who respectively play Stuart Lane and Rick Dodsen. Notable recurring and guest actors who will be seen include Alice Lee, Troy Winbush, Victoria Justice, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher and the late John Amos, as well as Gabriel Macht reprising Harvey Specter from the original Suits. Just like with its predecessor, Aaron Korsh created the spinoff and serves as showrunner.

Suits LA premieres Sunday, February 23 at 9 pm ET on NBC. Keep checking back week to week not just for more of CinemaBlend’s coverage on the series, but to see how Erica Rollins’ legal journey unfolds and to see if she becomes one of your favorite TV characters of 2025.