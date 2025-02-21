‘She’s Full Of Surprises’: Suits LA’s Lex Scott Davis Shares Why Viewers Will Like Her Character In The NBC Spinoff, And I Absolutely Agree
Meet Erica Rollins.
In a few days, Suits LA will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, following roughly five and a half years after Suits concluded its nine-season run on USA Network, and two years after the series blew up on Netflix. One of the primary characters viewers will follow along with in this piece of NBC programming is Erica Rollins, played by Florida Man’s Lex Scott Davis. For those of you wondering about what Erica brings to the table in Suits LA, Davis explained to CinemaBlend why she thinks viewers will like her character as the spinoff goes along, and I’m in agreement with the answer she provided.
Early on in my conversation with Davis about Suits LA, which will also be streamable with a Peacock subscription, I asked the actress what she’s enjoyed most about playing Erica so far and what the key thing about her character is that she thinks will captivate audiences. She responded to me with the following:
Having been afforded the privilege of seeing the first three Suits LA episodes early (not to worry, I won’t share any spoilers), Lex Scott Davis nails it with this description of Erica Rollins. As one of the attorneys working at the law firm run by Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, Erica exudes confidence and doesn’t shy away for asking and fighting for what she wants, both professionally and personally. Throw in her unique sense of humor, and I don’t think Erica will have any trouble collecting fans once Suits LA gets underway.
Davis and Amell are joined in Suits LA’s main cast by Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg, who respectively play Stuart Lane and Rick Dodsen. Notable recurring and guest actors who will be seen include Alice Lee, Troy Winbush, Victoria Justice, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher and the late John Amos, as well as Gabriel Macht reprising Harvey Specter from the original Suits. Just like with its predecessor, Aaron Korsh created the spinoff and serves as showrunner.
Suits LA premieres Sunday, February 23 at 9 pm ET on NBC. Keep checking back week to week not just for more of CinemaBlend’s coverage on the series, but to see how Erica Rollins’ legal journey unfolds and to see if she becomes one of your favorite TV characters of 2025.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
