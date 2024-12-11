'I’m Happy.’ Would Suits' Patrick J. Adams Come Back As Mike Ross In NBC's L.A. Spinoff? Honestly, I Totally Agree With Where He’s Coming From

The 2025 TV schedule is all set to deliver fans of a certain (still) incredibly popular legal drama a lovely new year’s gift when the Stephen Amell-starring Suits L.A. hits our screens on February 23. Even better, when word of the series beginning to film in late November dropped, we also learned that none other than Harvey Specter himself, original Suits star Gabriel Macht, would bring his character back in a recurring role. So, would Macht’s co-star, Patrick J. Adams, be willing to step into the shoes of Mike Ross again, as well? He answered that question recently, and I totally agree with where he’s coming from.

What Did Patrick J. Adams Recently Say About Playing Mike Ross On Suits L.A.?

One of the things that’s been lovely to hear since the 2023 mega-resurgence of Suits is that everyone who starred on the series seemed to have had a great time working on it and be not just incredibly happy that more people have found the nine-season show (which wrapped in 2019) but glad that creator Aaron Korsh has been able to ride that wave and bring Suits L.A. to NBC soon. Patrick J. Adams (who even started a Suits rewatch podcast with another co-star, Sarah Rafferty ) was asked about possibly returning to the world on-screen during an interview with Collider , and said:

I’m happy that I’ve had the experience, happy that I now have the chance to unpack it a little bit, happy that the fans are getting another version of Suits, and very happy that they get a little piece of Harvey Specter along with it. It’s great. And if one day, they ask anyone else to come along and if it feels like the right fit, then maybe we do it. But truthfully, I’m more than happy to keep that character exactly where he is.

Alright, fans! Before you become too despondent over the fact that Adams didn’t give an all-out, enthusiastic YES when it comes to showing us the present day Mike, please note that this isn’t a NO, either.

And, I completely understand where he’s coming from here. He’s got a character and arc in Mike that millions of people already adore to the point where they enjoy rewatching his time as an illegal lawyer over and over again. Any decision to continue his story is a pretty major one, so there’s no point in bringing him back unless it really “feels like the right fit.”

Also, let’s not forget that while Macht is reprising his role, he did confirm that he “needed time away” from Harvey because he’d started to become too much like the somewhat ruthless attorney in real life. So, I also understand the need to stay away so that Adams can do other things professionally.

The actor continued, and noted that his character (who was eventually married to Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane) wasn’t exactly left hanging by a sudden and unplanned ending, with Mike and Rachel deciding to leave New York to work at a firm in Seattle after their Season 7 wedding. He added:

I think it ended in a perfect place. I don’t know. I’m so fascinated about what it is about that world and specifically Aaron’s point of view because he’s the creator and the mastermind of Suits, and what it is about his voice that resonates so deeply with people. He’s obviously insanely talented and has such a particular sense of humor. I just wish the best for Suits: L.A. I hope they get to have as magical and extended an experience as we had on the original.

I can bet that all of the very eager Suits fans who are waiting for the new series to debut feel the same way, and hopefully part of that experience can include at least a little Mike Ross at some point down the line.