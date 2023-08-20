The Sweet Message Vin Diesel Sent Louis Letterier As They Prepped For Fast And Furious 11

Working with Vin Diesel is an experience that’s generated plenty of stories throughout the entertainment landscape. But what’s it like to really work closely with Dominic Toretto himself? Well, Fast X director Louis Leterrier has his own stories to contribute, and they include a sweet text message ahead of the 11th installation in the long-running and "family"- oriented franchise.

Louis Leterrier And Vin Diesel’s Long Days On Fast X

Leterrier's fandom in regards to the entire series was pretty clear when I sat down with him as part of the promotion of Fast X’s recent home entertainment release from Universal. Of course, merely being an admirer of this franchise isn’t enough to plot a true course in crafting its narrative. With the abrupt nature of hiring the director to step in for previous co-writer/director Justin Lin came a rapid course of action that needed non-stop movement.

Luckily, working with Vin Diesel helped the Transporter series veteran hit the ground running. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Louis Leterrier revealed just how much he and his Fast X star put their heads together as follows:

I had zero prep, so I needed a crash course fast. And who better than one of the architects of the franchise, and that’s Vin Diesel. I never thought one of the biggest stars in the world would spend three hours a night with me, alone. Like, no one. It’s not like there was a thousand people looking at us and everything. No, it was just the two of us, talking as the sun was setting, every night. Talking about the day, intentions, what was going to happen, having a sounding board.

This story is a welcomed contrast to the stories about behind-the-scenes beef between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson , which have famously made headlines from time to time. (Though that disagreement may have found a resolution, as Johnson’s return in Fast X’s mid-credits tease shocked the world after all that was reported.)

Although it shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who’s followed the production of the ninth sequel in the Fast and Furious timeline. Louis Leterrier’s story about some extreme Jason Momoa improv that made it into the finished film can attest to the how much he relishes working with his actors and giving them space to try things.

If there’s anything that both sides can say about Vin Diesel’s approach to the Fast Saga, it’s that he’s definitely a man with a vision. That sort of planning is extremely important when you’re about to end a series, which may or may not result in the expansion into a trilogy teased by Diesel during Fast X’s premiere.

To be fair, that prospect has not been confirmed or denied yet, as Louis Leterrier’s recent update on the end of Fast was made pretty clear. Though while there’s no work allowed on the development of Fast & Furious 11 as part of the ongoing 2023 strike actions on behalf of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, that doesn’t mean the subject has escaped the minds of either collaborator.

The Sweet Text Vin Diesel Sent Louis Leterrier

Based on what we know about Fast & Furious 11 , the literally explosive cliffhanger to Fast X is set to be resolved at some point in 2025. That may not feel like it’s too close for comfort, but considering that there may be a third part in the works, and there’s more than likely no script for the immediate follow-up, that’s a lot of pressure. Though neither Louis Leterrier nor Vin Diesel sound like they're feeling the crunch in the moment.

Further reflecting on Vin’s dedication to the franchise, Louis admits he didn’t think their partnership would still be going. But as you’ll read below, this pair of Fast friends is just waiting to get back to work:

Some of our great producers and studio execs were there from time to time. But really at the end of the day … that relationship, I thought, would last two weeks, and Vin would get bored. It’s still happening today. I can show you, I got a text message from Vin this morning, saying ‘I hope you’re resting.’ He’s really focusing on the next one. Obviously, we can’t do anything on it these days, but we’re in the starting blocks, getting ready. We’re getting ready, but getting ready together; and that’s very, this relationship is very strong.

Who knows when the twin strike actions in Hollywood will be resolved, allowing major productions to resume development and production? Those negotiations will play out in due time, with a hopeful resolution that pleases all sides involved. When that day comes, you’ll probably be able to smell the rubber that the Fast Saga family are about to burn from wherever you’re standing.